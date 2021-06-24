TMCnet News
New Poll Finds Eric Adams Firmly in the Lead and Kathryn Garcia Rapidly Gaining in the Final Weeks Ahead of the June 22 Democratic Primary
NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulse of the Primary: 2021 NYC Mayor's Race, presented by Fontas Advisors and Core Decision Analytics (CODA), released its third and final set of poll results on May 26th. The last in a series of three quantitative voter surveys, this latest iteration of the Fontas/CODA poll closely examines the fiercely competitive horserace in the closing weeks of the campaign. The telephone poll of N=800 NYC Democratic primary likely voters was conducted from May 15-19, following the first televised debate as all the candidates aggressively campaign in advance of the June 22 election.
"At a time of great uncertainty and great challenges across the five boroughs, New York City voters are coalescing around the more ideologically moderate candidates in the race for mayor," said George Fontas, Founder and CEO of Fontas Advisors, a leading NYC-based government affairs consultancy. "Our poll shows Eric Adams and Kathryn Garcia both have strong momentum as we enter the final stretch."
"In a sharp contrast to all our prior surveys, a majority of New York City voters are now aware of each of the major candidates running in the Democrat primary," said Adam Rosenblatt, President of Core Decision Analytics (CODA), a non-partisan national public opinion research and analytics firm based in Washington, DC. "With the campaigns now in full swing, the impact of paid media and earned media has significantly boosted certain candidates and has altered the state of the race."
The full survey results, including complete question wording, all questions asked, as well as demographics and screening criteria, is publicly available at PulseOfThePrimary.com.
This third Fontas/CODA Pulse of the Primary poll, conducted nearly one-month prior to the primary, found that voter attention regarding the election has significantly increased:
Beyond rising awareness of ranked choice, familiarity with the mayoral candidates has also increased. Similar to March, three of the eight candidates remain better known among NYC voters:
Compared to the March ontas/CODA poll, the most noticeable awareness gains ("have you heard of…") have been realized by Kathryn Garcia, Ray McGuire, Dianne Morales, and Shaun Donovan.
All eight candidates assessed throughout the Pulse of the Primary series are now a familiar name to a majority of voters. This is a sharp contrast to the first Fontas/CODA poll conducted in January, which found that voters were only familiar with three of the eight contenders: Yang, Stringer, and Adams.
With the election less than a month away, the third and final Fontas/CODA poll closely assessed the current state of the mayor's race. Key findings include:
"The importance of ranked choice cannot be understated since none of the candidates appear anywhere near a 50% majority necessary to win outright," said Rosenblatt. "Our polling shows that awareness of ranked choice voting has steadily increased, though the biggest open question is not the simple one about who they might rank – but rather, whether they rank at all and if so, how many."
"Look for top tier candidates to try and form alliances with other candidates as a strategy to strengthen their lead and secure a high ranking on as many ballots as possible" said Fontas. "In a race this close, an endorsement from a rival campaign may in fact be the deciding factor of who wins this election."
The Fontas/CODA Pulse of the Primary poll is a three-part series of poll results and analysis leading up to the NYC Democratic primary. Sponsored by Fontas Advisors, these polls are independent and not affiliated with any candidate campaign nor any independent expenditure effort for or against a particular candidate. Visit PulseOfThePrimary.com for the latest poll reports, analysis, and to subscribe to receive updates.
