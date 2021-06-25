[May 25, 2021] New MissionKeeper® and MissionCaster® Video and Data Streaming Tools Help Remote Experts Solve Problems Faster

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KSI Data Sciences, leader in delivering live video and telemetry data from drones and other IoT devices, today announced upgrades to their MissionKeeper and MissionCaster products. Created to simplify the process of collecting and sharing field-based video and data, KSI's MissionKeeper and MissionCaster duo gives project teams the power to solve problems using live content streams from anywhere across the globe. MissionKeeper, KSI's live streaming software and user-interface for professionals, shares video and telemetry from drones, ROV's, submersibles, robots, and other IoT devices with multiple users in near real-time. Its latest key features include: Extremely low latency feeds. Data and video are delivered securely to all mission participants at once

Ability to view remote "missions" from any smartphone or computer using MissionKeeper's sleek UI

No user limits. Add new unlimited new users at any time without hitting a paywall, with the option to bring in subject matter experts for a portion of a mission or for multiple projects

Automatic, secure cloud storage for later review and training opportunities KSI's proprietary MissionCaster box is a hardware solution that enables network connectivity and live streaming in remote locations from nearly any device. MissionCaster's latest features include: Live HD video and sensor data broadcasting to the cloud over ethernet, WiFi as WAN, and LTE with multi-carrier failover

Simple, intuitive operation via a 7" touchsreen

Accepts virtually any feed that can deliver HDMI input

Rechargeable 5-hour battery, plus auxiliary battery for easy swap in the field



Alaska . She can grant her global colleagues, vendors or regulators access to the live feed, or easily share prerecorded content to support a thorough remote inspection. MissionKeeper and MissionCaster are outfitting organizations with a completely new set of tools that save time, save money, and save lives. "Whether you're a firefighter searching for a stranded citizen, a plant pathologist studying crops, or an engineer inspecting a wind turbine, KSI can streamline your intel gathering, storage, and analysis workflows," said KSI Data Sciences CEO and founder, Jon Gaster.

The launch comes on the heels of significant increases in enterprise use of UAVs, IoT devices, body cams, field-based video and dramatic global increase in teleworkers. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global commercial drone business was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2019, but is expected to climb to USD 8.5 billion USD by 2027 with an expected CAGR of 25%. KSI's new releases are particularly impactful in the public safety, energy, inspection, transportation, and agricultural industries, where data systems automation and UAV infrastructures are just beginning to boom. KSI is positioned to support this burgeoning industry with efficient, secure, accessible data streaming and storage solutions. Today, MissionKeeper and MissionCaster help power the robust commercial and government streaming programs at AT&T, FDNY, LAFD, FlyNex, iSight, and more. KSI is AT&T FirstNet listed and a partner of Microsoft Azure, DRONERESPONDERS and a multitude of national security agencies. For more information or to view a demo, visit www.ksidatasciences.com. ABOUT KSI: KSI Data Sciences was founded in Los Angeles, CA in 2015 by a group of entrepreneurs with rich histories in video technology, digital asset management, and data processing. KSI's products streamline the process of gathering intel from remote sources like drones and IoT devices and sharing it with worldwide teams of experts for real-time analysis. KSI's MissionKeeper® software and MissionCaster® hardware securely deliver the field-based data organizations need to make immediate, informed, decisions. MEDIA CONTACT:

Blake Nyman

blake@ksidatasciences.com View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-missionkeeper-and-missioncaster-video-and-data-streaming-tools-help-remote-experts-solve-problems-faster-301298242.html SOURCE KSI Data Sciences

