[May 25, 2021] New Phison E18 Flash Controller for 176-Layer NAND Now Commercially Available

Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX: 8299), a global leader in NAND flash controller integrated circuits and storage solutions, today announces shipping of its PS5018-E18 PCIe Gen4 controllers to manufacturer partners with new 176-layer replacement gate NAND. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210525005096/en/ Phison E18 controller with 176-layer NAND is now commercially available (Photo credit: Phison) The new E18 paired with 176-layer fills the crucial role in the Phison product stack as the highest performing E18 to date. The potent combination delivers up to 7,400 MB/s sequential reads and 7,000 MB/s sequential writes. The largest gains arrive in random read latency where the new premium tier shows a 35% performance increase over previous models at low queue depth improving user experience in systemresponsiveness. The new E18 delivers the best game load times of any consumer SSD in its class.



"We worked closely with our technology partners to deliver a premium product to dominate the game of game load times. E18 combined with industry leading 176-layer media maximizes the PCIe Gen4 bus delivering overpowering performance that you feel in the user experience," said Michael Wu, President and GM of Phison Electronics US. The 176-layer replacement gate architecture NAND combines charge traps with a CMOS-under-array (CuA) design. The flash has an approximate 30% smaller die size compared to previous generation 96-layer NAND and has a 35% increase in read and write performance.

Today, reviewers from renowned third-party test sites will unleash the full performance of the PS5018-E18 paired with leading NAND manufacturer's 176-layer memory that utilizes a 1600MT/s bus to set new performance world records. Phison designed the E18 on the efficient TSMC 12nm process node with proprietary CoXProcessor 2.0 technology. This provides SSD manufacturers with a state-of-the-art controller solution to build highly optimized products. E18 delivers on the promise of a 1600MT/s media bus to deliver the best user experience for both high-performance desktops and newly introduced PCIe Gen4 notebooks. Demanding users looking for the highest performance regardless of platform will find it with the new Phison E18 paired with 176-layer memory. Phison will display its new E18-based products at the Computex virtual trade show with an expected 42,000 attendees June 1 through June 5th, 2021. About Phison Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX:8299) is a global leader in NAND Flash controller integrated circuits and storage solutions for the consumer, industrial and enterprise markets. Phison provides various services from controller ASIC and firmware design, system integration, IP licensing, and total turnkey solutions, covering applications across SSD (PCIe/SATA/PATA), eMMC, UFS, SD, and USB interfaces. Phison is an active member of industry associations, including the Board of Directors for SDA, ONFI, UFSA, and a contributor for JEDEC, PCI (News - Alert) -SIG, MIPI, NVMe, and IEEE-SA. Visit our blog: www.phisonblog.com View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210525005096/en/

