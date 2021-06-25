TMCnet News
New Survey Reveals Need for Commercial Occupiers and Landlords To Get More in Step on the Future of the Office
SOLON, Ohio, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from MRI Software, a global leader in real estate solutions, reveals that 71% of commercial occupiers say the mass shift to remote working during the pandemic has fundamentally changed their long-term approach to space usage, and yet 69% of landlords expect no lasting impact from COVID-19. MRI partnered with CoreNet Global, the leading association for corporate real estate professionals, to survey 200 tenants and 50 landlords across a broad cross-section of industries worldwide. The findings offer insights into key post-pandemic views on the return to work and indicate critical differences in the expectations of commercial tenants and landlords.
The survey report, MRI Software Market Insights: Getting Back to the Office, shows that over half of business occupiers plan to lease less space after the pandemic, yet over half of landlords don't see their tenants' requirements changing:
One area where both corporate occupiers and landlords are in clear agreement is on the need to adopt technologies to handle changing requirements as the pandemic abates, with even those confident in current capabilities planning to extend their existing set-ups and/or deploy new workplace management tools. The results show that 83% of occupiers and 64% of landlords plan to adopt new technologies, while 77% of tenants and 68% of building owners/operators intend to expand their current solutions.
Other significant findings include:
Zrimsek concludes: "The pandemic has accelerated technology adoption trends that were already taking place. As employees return to work, both commercial occupiers and landlords realize that PropTech tools will be essential in rethinking workplace management strategies, reassessing lease portfolios, and managing flexible office requirements."
