New Report from Classy Uncovers Online Giving Patterns from The Virtual Fundraising Environment of 2020 Across 9.4 Million Donations

SAN DIEGO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Classy , a Certified B Corp that creates world-class fundraising software for nonprofits, released its fourth-annual The State of Modern Philanthropy 2021 report today. The report, subtitled "Future-Proofing Your Fundraising," provides a breakdown of the latest online fundraising trends by analyzing Classy's proprietary platform data from more than 9.4 million unique donations, totaling over $1 billion across 46,000 active nonprofit campaigns throughout 2020. The data explores how the events of 2020 accelerated the shift to online fundraising, and how nonprofits can safeguard and ready their organizations for an unpredictable future. Inviting event attendees to fundraise on your behalf leads to 4.5 times greater revenue. "Every year, we look at the millions of transactions that occur on our platform to provide nonprofits with data-driven insights through our The State of Modern Philanthropy report. Our hope is these findings spur new and impactful strategies for nonprofits to add to their fundraising portfolios and to explore how technology can improve supporter acquisition, drive more recurring revenue, and help build lasting donor relationships," said Soraya Alexander, Senior Vice President of Customer Growth and Marketing at Classy. "This year's report takes key learnings from an uncharacteristic year of fundraising and showcases ways nonprofits can future-proof their operations to tackle he next challenging moment and insulate themselves from further crises."



