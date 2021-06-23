[May 24, 2021] New MiX Telematics Driver App Allows Fleets to Implement Telematics In Vehicles Without Any Embedded Hardware

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiX Telematics, (NYSE: MIXT) which provides the broadest suite of telematics solutions for all fleet sizes, announced today that its new MyMiX Tracking app is now available in the U.S. MyMiX Tracking allows companies to drive fleet safety and efficiency without the need for embedded hardware.

MyMiX Tracking leverages mobile phone technology to enable real-time tracking of drivers while also recording, measuring and enabling real-time self-correction of risky driving behavior events including speeding, harsh braking, harsh acceleration and mobile phone use while driving. The app-based solution is an extension of MyMiX, a comprehensive driver engagement app that also equips drivers with valuable information and alerts to improve their driving style, including immediate, in-cab audible feedback. The solution is perfect for customers running sub-contractor vehicles, leased vehicles, company cars, short-term rentals or grey fleets, and is a cost-effective and impactful alternative to installing a hard-wired on-board computer or tracking device inside a vehicle. This enables fleet managers to achieve 100% visibility of all trips for unsafe or inefficiet driving behaviors, creating opportunities to further improve safety and efficiency outcomes.



“We are seeing high interest among our fleet customers for simpler telematics solutions that don’t require hardware to start and that fleets can grow into,” said Charles Tasker, Charles Tasker, Chief Operating Officer at MiX Telematics. “While fixed-install devices will continue to be the appropriate enabling technology for many fleets, the MyMiX Tracking app provides a practical and cost-effective option to expand management coverage to short-term vehicles or those not owned by the company – without the need to install hardware.” The app is available for download from the Apple App Store and the Google Play store.

