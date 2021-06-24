New Insights into the First App Show It Gives RE/MAX Affiliates an Edge in Identifying New Business Opportunities

TMCnet News
DENVER, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, revealed its proprietary First® app has helped affiliates grow their businesses and uncover new listings in the year since launching as a RE/MAX product in early 2020.
First, an exclusive offering designed to help RE/MAX agents spend less time looking for business and more time building it, has had a significant impact. Some examples:
First, a North Carolina tech company acquired by RE/MAX in December 2019, uses machine learning to analyze an agent's friends, family and acquaintances and identify those most likely to sell their home in the coming months. In February 2020, RE/MAX made the First app available to U.S. RE/MAX agents and brokers to help them prioritize their attention on clients who are most likely to list. From building a better database to helping agents master follow up, the tool gives affiliates a competitive edge in identifying new opportunities – an especially welcomed advantage in the historically low housing inventory market the U.S. is experiencing.
"First data shows, on average, that agents miss 70% of deals within their existing network," said Nick Bailey, RE/MAX Chief Customer Officer. "This tool not only helps agents to avoid missing out on deals within their own sphere, it also helps mine new opportunities within their contacts that might not have existed without it. Right now, we are experiencing historically low inventory levels, and agents who are successful in this environment are the ones most able to manufacture new listings. This one tool – which is exclusive to RE/MAX – helps agents do just that."
Added Bailey, "This industry has low barriers of entry but high barriers of success. Agents find many benefits when they align with the RE/MAX brand – and having a tool that identifies clients most likely to sell is an incomparable advantage."
At RE/MAX, productivity is one of the most important measures of an agent's success and the First app is one of many premium offerings of the RE/MAX technology suite to help them reach their goals. Earlier this year, a prominent industry survey confirmed RE/MAX leads the nation's largest real estate companies and franchises in agent productivity. The initial successes of the First app bring the real estate giant one step closer to becoming the worldwide leader in real estate technology.
