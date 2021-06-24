TMCnet News
New GTT White Paper Urges Road Infrastructure Action for Public Good
ST. PAUL, Minn., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Traffic Technologies, LLC (GTT), the global market leader in traffic signal priority control systems, has issued a white paper regarding the recently unveiled American Jobs Plan.
The white paper, titled "Modernizing American Roads and Transit Systems to Drive Public Good", offers a roadmap for policymakers, transportation regulators, transit authorities, grant programs and other transportation infrastructure influencers to follow to improve road infrastructure and transit systems while prioritizing safety, health and equity.
It describes the significant opportunities for Internet of Things (IoT)-based transportation, transit and public safety technology solutions to transform cities by enhancing safety, delivering efficiencies – such as cost and time savings – and reducing harmful pollutants, including greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and conventional air pollutants.
More specifically, GTT urges taking the following actions:
About Global Traffic Technologies
GTT provides a clear path to smarter and safer mobility for communities around the world. For more than 50 years, GTT's Opticom™ priority control solution has helped increase safety, minimize traffic congestion and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while maximizing resource efficiency and performance. Headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, GTT is the market leader in priority control, having installed more than 180,000 connected devices in over 5,000 municipal, regional and state agencies, including 48 of the 50 largest U.S. cities. To learn more, please visit www.gtt.com.
