[May 20, 2021] New Clean Assist Program Allows Carbon Free Charging for Toyota Plug In Owners in California

PLANO, Texas, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reducing your carbon footprint has never been easier, or less expensive, thanks to the new Clean Assist program from Toyota. Clean Assist allows eligible owners of the Prius Prime or RAV4 Prime in California to offset their vehicle charging with 100% renewable energy no matter where the vehicles are plugged in. And there's no cost to participate in program. Here's how it works: Owners of eligible Prius Prime or RAV4 Prime opt into the program through the Toyota App The Toyota App tracks the amount of electricity used during charging. Toyota then generates, or buys, an equivalent amount of California -sourced Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), an EPA-recognized program that records the generation and usage of green energy. It then sends evidence of the matching amounts to the California Air Resources Board (CARB), thereby ensuring that all Toyota PHEV charging activity is matched with zero-carbon electricity. Whether owners charge up their vehicles at home, the office or on the road, the energy will be matched with 100% renewable power. How much renewable power is easily tracked through the Toyota App where owners see the amount of CO2 they have avoidedthrough the Clean Assist program. Owners can opt out of the program at any time and for any reason through the app.



Toyota is choosing to voluntarily participate in the CARB Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS). This program seeks to reduce California transportation GHG emissions, including through the use of renewable electricity to charge EVs. Charging vehicles with renewable electricity can generate LCFS credits which can then be sold, with the revenues used to further promote transportation electrification and the purchase of more RECs, a virtuous cycle that helps make the program self sustaining. About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships. Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021. To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com. Media Contacts: Ed Hellwig

469-292-1165

edward.hellwig@toyota.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-clean-assist-program-allows-carbon-free-charging-for-toyota-plug-in-owners-in-california-301295715.html SOURCE Toyota

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]