New App, TeleHome, Connects Hospitalized COVID Patients With Loved Ones Through Virtual Visitations
EATONTOWN, N.J., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a mission of connecting isolated COVID-19 patients to their loved ones, Caregility and COVID Tech Connect announce the launch of TeleHome, a free, HIPAA-compliant, video conferencing app. The new app makes it easy for healthcare professionals and caregivers to assist patients in setting up virtual visitations with family and friends. The app is now available free for download in the Google Play and Apple App Store. To use the app, healthcare professionals need to request free user accounts through the TeleHome website.
Since its inception in March 2020, COVID Tech Connect has donated 15,000 smart devices to hospitals and care facilities in all 52 states and territories across the nation. These efforts were made possible, in part, from more than $4 million in charitable donations – including a grant from Google.org, and financial donations from an anonymous donor and thousands of individuals via the project's GoFundMe campaign – to further the mission of connecting patients with loved ones, on any device, anywhere.
"TeleHome was born out of a need for caregivers to virtually connect patients with their families, without compromising hospital security measures," said Anjali Kumar, co-founder of COVID Tech Connect. "After speaking with over 1,000 hospitals who received device donations from us, it quickly became clear that healthcare professionals needed a user-friendly, HIPAA-compliant video conferencing solution. We sought the expertise of Caregility to design a software solution that would complement our hardware donations to further serve our mission of connecting COVID-19 patients in isolation to loved ones safely and securely."
Unlike other video conferencing services, TeleHome was designed to help caregivers connect isolated patients with loved ones on any device. Developed in partnership with industry telehealth veteran Caregility, the new HIPAA-compliant app ensures that patient privacy is protected and that no patient data is stored on the device. Video calls made through TeleHome are hosted on a web-browser, making it easy for family and friends to join without having to download an app or log-in. Caregility partnered with COVID Tech Connect to donate engineering resources and technical infrastructure to make TeleHome possible.
Benefits of TeleHome include:
"With visitations shut down, it has been very hard on our patients and their families, as well as on our staff," said Marianna Harris, CEO of Osborne County Memorial Hospital. "The devices we received from COVID Tech Connect will enable us to provide a deeply needed connection for our patients and their loved ones, giving us all a sense of normalcy during these trying times. Now with the new TeleHome app, our staff can easily support this connection in a safe and secure way, anytime and anywhere, for years to come."
