[May 19, 2021] New Mountain Finance Corporation Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of Initial Public Offering by Ringing Closing Bell on NASDAQ

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC) ("NMFC" or "the Company") will commemorate the 10th anniversary of its Initial Public Offering by ringing the Nasdaq Closing Bell at 4 p.m. EDT on May 19, 2021. In recognition of this milestone, Steven B. Klinsky, NMFC Chairman, Robert A. Hamwee, CEO, and John R. Kline, President & COO will preside over the ringing of the Closing Bell live at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York City. "We are delighted to be celebrating this anniversary and look forward to the next 10 years. We would like to thank all our shareholders, employees, and stakeholders for their continued support," commented Robert A. Hamwee, CEO. ABOUT NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORPORATION New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified and externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. The Company's first lien debt may include trditional first lien senior secured loans or unitranche loans. Unitranche loans combine characteristics of traditional first lien senior secured loans as well as second lien and subordinated loans. Unitranche loans will expose the Company to the risks associated with second lien and subordinated loans to the extent it invests in the "last out" tranche. In some cases, the investments may also include small equity interests. The Company's investment activities are managed by its Investment Adviser, New Mountain Finance Advisers BDC, L.L.C., which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. More information about New Mountain Finance Corporation can be found on the Company's website at http://www.newmountainfinance.com.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements", which relate to our future operations, future performance or our financial condition. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant volatility on our business, portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or factors that are beyond our control. New Mountain Finance Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this press release.

