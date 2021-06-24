TMCnet News
New CompTIA Server+ Certification Exam Available Worldwide
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the leading provider of vendor-neutral skills certifications for information technology (IT) professionals, has introduced a new and updated version of the CompTIA Server+ exam.
CompTIA Server+ ensures that IT professionals are proficient in both on-premise and hybrid server environments.
This week's global launch is coupled with the publication of a complete suite of Official CompTIA Learning products associated with the new test. These flexible training options include self-paced learning, live online training and labs.
CompTIA Server+ validates the hands-on skills required of IT professionals who install, manage, secure and troubleshoot physical and virtual servers in data centers. Nearly 60,000 IT professionals around the world are CompTIA Server+ certified.
"Unlike other server credentials that are restricted to a single platform, CompTIA Server+ ensures that IT professionals are proficient in any environment, whether on-premise or in a hybrid server environment, including high availability, cloud computing and scripting," said Randall Edwards, certification product manager at CompTIA. "Employers can identify and hire with confidence knowing that job candidates who are CompTIA Server+ certified have attained a trusted industry certification."
Significant canges in the new exam include greater emphasis on:
The new exam was developed with guidance and input from tech experts from a broad spectrum of industries, including technology, financial services, engineering, defense and consumer goods, as well as from both the private and public sectors.
CompTIA Server+ is designed primarily for IT professionals who are early in their careers. Systems administrator, data center technician, server administrator, network administrator, field service technician or engineer, IT technician and data center engineer are among the job roles that can benefit from becoming CompTIA Server+ certified.
Official CompTIA Learning products
CompTIA recommends that candidates for CompTIA Server+ have two years of hands-on experience working in a server environment along with CompTIA A+ certification or equivalent knowledge.
Individuals who have been studying for the previous version of CompTIA Server+ (SK0-004) are encouraged to review the objectives for the new exam (SK0-005) to see how much of what they have already studied is on the new test. For some, it may make sense to prepare for the new exam, while others may opt to continue to prepare for the earlier test version, which will be available through December 31, 2021. Candidates who have already purchased a test voucher can apply it to either version of the exam.
For complete information on CompTIA Server+ and related Official CompTIA Learning products visit https://www.comptia.org/certifications/server.
