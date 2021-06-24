TMCnet News
New AT&T Cybersecurity Solution to Help U.S. Federal, State and Local Government Agencies Detect and Respond Faster to Digital Risks
DALLAS, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
What's the news? AT&T* has launched a cost-effective unified cybersecurity solution designed to meet the security needs of federal, state and local government agencies. The new offer, AT&T Threat Detection and Response for Government, is built on the AT&T Unified Security Management (USM) platform which combines threat detection, incident response, and compliance management.
Why is this important?
What makes this new cybersecurity solution different?
The solution can be integrated with other IT and security tools and allows a single pane of glass view for visibility across the IT environment, both on-premises and in the cloud (including Microsoft Azure Government, AWS GovCloud U.S., and Google Cloud Platform™ environments). It is fueled with continuous threat intelligence to help protect against advanced threats including malware and ransomware.
AT≈T Cybersecurity understands the unique challenges facing the U.S. public sector. To help agencies optimize their implementation of AT&T Threat Detection and Response for Government, AT&T Cybersecurity Consulting offers professional services, including security expertise as needed. Through a facilitated and collaborative approach, AT&T Cybersecurity Consulting helps customers meet regulatory reporting requirements and reduce cyber risks.
When will this new cybersecurity solution be available?
Martha Vazquez, Senior Research Analyst, Security Services, IDC
Brandon Pearce, AVP, Product Marketing Management, AT&T
Where can I find more information?
*About AT&T Communications
We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives.
AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). For more information, please visit us at att.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-att-cybersecurity-solution-to-help-us-federal-state-and-local-government-agencies-detect-and-respond-faster-to-digital-risks-301294852.html
SOURCE AT&T Communications
