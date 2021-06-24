TMCnet News
New Mandiant Services Help Organizations Balance Effective Cyber Security and Business Risk
FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced new Cyber Risk Management Services from Mandiant. Mandiant® Cyber Risk Management Services are designed to address critical business and security requirements to equip executives, boards of directors, and security and cross-functional leaders with risk-based data and advice to build effective and balanced security programs.
"When developing a corporate security strategy and program, it is imperative to identify the areas and assets with the highest business value and those with the most significant threats and vulnerabilities. Mandiant Cyber Risk Management Services are designed to balance business and technical considerations and provide executives with risk-based decision support," said Jurgen Kutscher, Executive Vice President, Service Delivery, Mandiant Consulting. "Mandiant brings unparalleled frontline expertise and analysis to help business leaders focus on running their businesses more securely by prioritizing their security investments to maximize risk reduction."
The Cyber Risk Management Services offering incorporates Mandiant threat intelligence, incident response data, and proven risk methodologies to help organizations shine a light on where harmful risk exists. This allows business and security leaders to shift from a reactive security approach to a risk-based, informed program for better decision-making and critical asset protetion.
Structured as building blocks that work independently and collectively, Mandiant Cyber Risk Management Services include:
Learn more about Mandiant Cyber Risk Management Services: https://www.fireeye.com/mandiant/cyber-risk-management-services.html
About Mandiant
Mandiant, a part of FireEye (News - Alert), brings together the world's leading threat intelligence and frontline expertise with continuous security validation to arm organizations with the tools needed to increase security effectiveness and reduce organizational risk.
About FireEye, Inc.
FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 10,100 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.
