TMCnet News
|
New IAS Study Reveals Twitter Users Favor Contextually Relevant Ads, Willing to Share Data for Personalization
JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (IAS), a global leader in digital ad verification, today released new research showing that U.S. Twitter users favor contextually relevant, in-feed ads which can lead to higher levels of ad recall and memorability. This new report from IAS surveyed over 1,000 U.S. consumers to explore how they experience advertising and content within Twitter's dynamic in-feed environment.
"Our latest research can help marketers better navigate the contextual relevance of their advertising within dynamic social media environments," said Tony Marlow, CMO, IAS. "Every marketer wants to make quality connections with their respective audience, and we're working with Twitter to provide new in-feed brand safety and suitability solutions that increase both campaign relevance and effectiveness."
Known for keeping consumers up to date on trending topics, Twitter delivers an in-feed ad eperience directly within its evolving newsfeed, and this new research revealed the following about consumers' social media behavior:
The new study from IAS demonstrates that in-feed ads can enhance the consumer experience and engagement alongside Twitter's ever-evolving newsfeed. The results are based on responses from U.S. Twitter users in April 2021.
About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital ad verification, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people in safe and suitable environments. IAS's mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. IAS is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio of companies. For more information, visit integralads.com.
SOURCE Integral Ad Science (IAS)
01/05/2010
01/21/2009
06/03/2013
Keynotes - Lincoln Ballroom
Date: 6/24/21
Time: 9:00-11:00am
The Government and YOUR Products/Services
Date: 6/24/21
Time: 2:30-2:55pm
IKIN University at ITEXPO - CLICK FOR DETAILS
Date: 6/22/21
Time: 4:00-7:00pm