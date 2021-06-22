TMCnet News
New Study: Rising Customer Expectations Drive Demand for Messenger-Based, Conversational Support Experiences
SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A commissioned study released today and conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Intercom has found that conversational experiences are fueling customer retention and business growth for major companies, particularly after a year of irreversible digital transformation. The study surveyed more than 500 global customer support leaders on the changes seen in delivering support and how they're future-proofing their strategies.
With superior customer experiences more critical than ever, 69% of support leaders believe that strong customer relationships are built through personalized support experiences. What's more, the way that businesses deliver customer support has changed. Messenger-based support has risen from the fifth most used support channel pre-pandemic to now second, overtaking both phone and in-person support.
"Customers demand easy, effective service that values their time and provides them with personal experiences that are in context of their actions. They increasingly use self-service and digital channels to interact with companies as these channels meet their expectations," wrote Kate Leggett, Vice President, Principal Analyst, Forrester, in a recent blog post. "If companies deliver experiences in line with customer expectations, customers will keep their business with them, buy more from them, and serve as company advocates."1
71% of support leaders say that conversational support will allow them to either stay competitive or become an industry leader, yet many businesses don't have the technology they need to deliver this type of personalized support at scale. 54% of respondents say they don't believe they can deliver conversational support at scale with their current technology stack, and 50% find their teams waste time jumping between tools and platforms to solve customer issues.
"There has been significant growth in how busnesses and customers prefer messaging as a support channel. This makes conversational support, support delivered through messengers, an essential offering for every business," said Des Traynor, Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder at Intercom. "Customers clearly expect conversational experiences now, so businesses must meet these rising expectations and offer great customer support that is fast, friendly and personal."
Additional findings from the study include:
About Intercom
Intercom is bringing a messenger-first experience to all business-to-customer communication, powering more than 800 million conversations per month and connecting 4 billion unique end users worldwide across its more than 30,000 paying customers, including Facebook, Amazon and Lyft.
The company was founded in 2011 in San Francisco by Eoghan McCabe, Des Traynor, Ciaran Lee and David Barrett, with the mission to make internet business personal. Intercom was valued at $1.275 billion in 2018 and has secured $241 million in funding from investors including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital.
