[May 18, 2021] New Alexa Skill by Aloe Care Provides Another Path to Peace of Mind for Remote Caregivers

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aloe Care Health , the most advanced voice-activated medical alert and communication service for elder care, now includes an Alexa Skill to keep caregivers effortlessly apprised of older adults' well-being. Once enabled, the Skill allows Alexa to recite the status of indoor air quality and temperature, local weather, movement, check-ins, and Aloe Care system connectivity in elders' homes. Only people using the Aloe Care app and who are assigned to secure, designated care teams can enable and use the Alexa Skill. "The preferences and priorities of older adults and their care teams are foremost in the comprehensive Aloe Care service," said Ray Spoljaric, CEO and co-Founder of Aloe Care Health. "While elders benefit from the secure, private, invisible safety-net and voice-activated access to a professional emergency response team or famly, caregivers' needs are met too. Peace-of-mind arrives with at-a-glance status checks, and now, Alexa can share those same updates on command."



To enable the Aloe Care Health Alexa Skill, caregivers can search for "Aloe Care Health" in the Skills section of the Alexa app. "When caregivers are provided with easy-to-use, intuitive tools combined with the latest technology they will be able to best meet the needs of their loved ones, their families, and themselves," said Amie Clark, Co-Founder of TheSeniorList.com.

Aloe Care's advanced, award-winning solutions include an in-home Smart Hub for secure, two-way, hands-free voice communication, and additional Smart Sensors to detect falls, motion, air quality, and temperature. It's on-the-go solution, the Mobile Companion, features automatic fall detection and works nationwide on AT&T (4GLTE). Aloe Care is bolstered by 24/7/365 access to a professional emergency response team. Aloe Care also features a private, secure family app for real-time status-checks, voice calls directly into the Smart Hub, and care collaboration with family and professional caregivers. The company has received acclaim in PC Mag , the Senior List , Real Simple and many more. To learn more, visit aloecare.com. ABOUT ALOE CARE HEALTH : Aloe Care (www.aloecare.com) offers the world's most advanced voice-activated, in-home medical alert and communication system for older adults. Based in New York, Aloe Care was created by caregivers for caregivers.More than 70 percent of the team actively supports aging-in-place parents and grandparents. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-alexa-skill-by-aloe-care-provides-another-path-to-peace-of-mind-for-remote-caregivers-301294005.html SOURCE Aloe Care Health

