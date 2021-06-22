TMCnet News
New research reveals today's biggest application security challenges
CAMPBELL, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Highlights:
Barracuda, a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, today released key findings from a report titled The state of application security in 2021. Commissioned by Barracuda, the research surveyed 750 application security decision makers responsible for their organization's application development and security to get their perspectives on data breaches, top application security vulnerabilities, and the most important product capabilities needed to defend against multi-vector application attacks.
Read the full report: https://www.barracuda.com/appsec-report-2021
Overall, the findings indicate that more needs to be done to protect against application security threats, particularly newer threats like bot attacks, API attacks, and supply chain attacks. Highlights from the report include:
"Applications have been steadily rising as one of the top attack vectors in recent years, and the rapid shift to remote work in 2020 only intensified this," said Tim Jefferson, SVP, Engineering for Data, Networks and Application Security, Barracuda. "Organizations are struggling to keep up with the pace of these attacks, particularly newer threats like bot attacks, API attacks, and supply chain attacks, and they need help filling these gaps effectively."
The survey, conducted by independent market researcher Vanson Bourne, includes responses from 750 application security decision makers responsible for their organization's application development and security. They came from organizations in companies with 500 or more employees in the U.S., EMEA, and APAC.
Resources:
Download the full report: https://www.barracuda.com/appsec-report-2021
Download Future shock: The cloud is the new network: https://www.barracuda.com/cloud-market
Download Secure SD-WAN: The launch pad into cloud: https://www.barracuda.com/sdwan-report-2020
Download Cloud networks: Shifting into hyperdrive: http://www.barracuda.com/sase-report
Read the blog post: http://cuda.co/46355
About Barracuda
Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.
