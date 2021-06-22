TMCnet News
|
New Survey Finds Only 2% of College Seniors Want to Work Remotely Full-time
HOLMDEL, N.J., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 60% of HR professionals are specifically looking to fill entry-level job positions in the coming months, but hiring professionals and Gen Z job seekers differ in their perspectives of what those opportunities should look like. According to new research released today, iCIMS' sixth annual "Class of" report, the college graduating class of 2021 has largely rejected the idea of a virtual working experience. Nearly two-thirds of college seniors want to work in an office for their first job post-graduation, and four in five believe they best represent themselves in person during job interviews.
The Class of 2021 report also found that college seniors underestimate their worth in this job market.
The Class of 2021 report also found that college seniors underestimate their worth in this job market. College seniors are leaving close to $15,000 in earnings on the table when HR professionals expect to pay 22% more for an entry-level salary than in March 2020.
"The class of 2021 is entering the workforce at a time when the traditional aspects of the workplace experience are being called into question," said Jewell Parkinson, chief people officer, iCIMS. "On one hand, the desire for flexibility is paramount for all, but on the other hand, this up-and-coming generation also wants and needs the experience of social connection and ingraining themselves within an inclusive learning culture where physical space matters. As businesses consider their next steps, they cannot ignore the impact of how and where they work will have on their ability to attract, engage, hire, and advance talent and be successful."
The research reveals that as businesses continue to adapt their post-pandemic strategy, there are varied areas of concern for HR professionals and college seniors. Additional key findings include:
The sixth annual "Class of" report combines perspectives from HR professionals and this year's college graduates from the U.S., U.K., and France with trends from iCIMS' proprietary database of 120 million applications, 64 million applicants, and 3.8 million hires by approximately 4,300 companies worldwide in 2020. Read the full Class of 2021 report and methodology here.
For more data-driven insights, expertise from talent leaders on how to build strong talent pipelines and teams and to explore the innovative solutions that iCIMS' provides its community of customers, register for INSPIRE, a two-day virtual conference hosted by iCIMS Nov. 16-17, 2021.
About iCIMS, Inc.
*as of May 12, 2021
Contact:
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-survey-finds-only-2-of-college-seniors-want-to-work-remotely-full-time-301293660.html
SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.
01/11/2010
10/08/2010
11/01/2011
Registration Opens
Date: 06/22/21
Time: 12:00pm
Registration Opens
Date: 06/23/21
Time: 8:00am
The Cybersecurity Opportunity for MSPs
Date: 6/24/21
Time: 8:15am