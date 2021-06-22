[May 18, 2021] New Unique Zero Trust, macOS and Threat Hunting Updates Added to CrowdStrike's Industry-Leading Falcon Platform

CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced multiple updates to its CrowdStrike Falcon® Platform including expanded macOS coverage, CrowdStrike Zero Trust, and the addition of the new Message Center for both Falcon Complete and Falcon OverWatch. CrowdStrike remains the only cloud-native vendor to offer a full spectrum of endpoint security capabilities - next-generation AV, endpoint detection and response, managed threat hunting, IT hygiene, threat intelligence and vulnerability management - all delivered via a powerful, intelligent single agent. Comprehensive macOS Coverage macOS is ubiquitous in enterprise environments and continues to gain adoption with end users and organizations looking to adopt cloud-flexible business capabilities. The growing adoption of macOS has been coupled with an increase in adversarial targeting of macOS environments via living off the land techniques and sophisticated malware-free approaches, which can enable threat actors to stay active and undetected in these environments. CrowdStrike has enhanced and expanded macOS capabilities across the platform including prevention, detection, IT hygiene, device control and enhanced visibility through CrowdStrike Zero Trust Assessment. CrowdStrike Falcon enhancements for macOS environments include: Enhanced prevention and detection with mac script control

Expanded IT hygiene coverage with Falcon Discover that now includes macOS application inventory, account monitoring, drive encryption and system capacity

Zero Trust Assessment that displays the overall health of Mac endpoints and shares metrics with CrowdStrike partners for real-time conditioal access enforcement

M1 processor support

Device Control for macOS Big Sur (Beta is scheduled to begin in June 2021)



CrowdStrike Zero Trust Solution CrowdStrike continues to set the security standard for forward-looking organizations looking to deploy and maintain frictionless Zero Trust security without the burden of complexities. CrowdStrike Zero Trust is an innovative cloud-native solution to stop breaches in real-time for any endpoint, workload, or identity. It combines high fidelity attack correlation with near real time policy enforcement powered by the CrowdStrike Threat Graph®, which promotes a frictionless Zero Trust journey for organizations of any size.

With CrowdStrike Zero Trust, organizations can gain visibility of workforce identities across multi-directory, multi-cloud environments. CrowdStrike Zero Trust reduces dynamic friction with conditional access to reduce false positives, reducing the time to detect and resolve incidents by eliminating the need for complex, error-prone log analysis. This reduces alert fatigue, stops attack proliferation, and helps to better inform security teams. OverWatch/Falcon Complete: Message Center & Dashboards To enable frictionless, transparent, and secure communication with CrowdStrike's managed services, CrowdStrike is excited to launch the new Message Center for Falcon Complete - CrowdStrike's turnkey "endpoint protection as a service" that combines CrowdStrike's endpoint protection technology with the skills and experience of the Falcon Team and Falcon OverWatch - the company's managed threat hunting service. The Message Center will act as a central hub for collaboration between CrowdStrike analysts and Falcon Complete or Falcon OverWatch customers, providing secure communication on emerging threats, adversary behaviors and potential incidents. Additionally, both managed service offerings will provide customers access to new intuitive dashboards that deliver visibility into day-to-day activities, helping security teams stay informed and understand threats more quickly. CrowdStrike has also introduced workflow and dashboard Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to offer seamless integrations into existing workflows and ticketing systems. "We continue to drive innovation and reinforce that the CrowdStrike Falcon platform is the market-leading solution that offers security teams the control, flexibility and comprehensive protection needed to stop breaches. The CrowdStrike Falcon platform provides customers with a true end-to-end solution that tackles today's challenging threats in a way that helps enable organizations boost security operations and business maturity," said Amol Kulkarni, CrowdStrike's chief product officer.

