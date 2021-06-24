[May 13, 2021] New Jersey American Water & Illinois American Water Ranked No. 1 in Customer Satisfaction in Respective Segments by J.D. Power

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today that two of its subsidiaries, New Jersey American Water and Illinois American Water, each received a J.D. Power 2021 #1 overall ranking for Customer Satisfaction with Large Water Utilities in their respective regions. New Jersey American Water ranked #1 in the Northeast Large segment and Illinois American Water ranked best in the Midwest Large segment of the J.D. Power 2021 Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005943/en/ New Jersey American Water & Illinois American Water Ranked No. 1 in Customer Satisfaction in respective segments by J.D. Power (Photo: Business Wire) "I want to congratulate and thank all of our employees for their hard work and dedication to our customers," said Walter Lynch, president and CEO, American Water. "At American Water, we work to deliver safe, clean, reliable and affordable water because our customers deserve nothing less. We believe that every community should be stronger because we are there." New Jersey American Water achieved the highest score for both prie and customer service within the Northeast Large segment of the study. For the second consecutive year, Illinois American Water also received the highest score in price, conservation, and communications within the Midwest Large segment of this study.



Last year, American Water launched a new website to benefit customers. New features included intuitive navigation, a robust alert notification area, dynamic search functionality and an enhanced news feed platform. The company also provides customers the ability to easily access their accounts through this newly developed, mobile-friendly web site. American Water's MyWater customer portal allows customers to effortlessly make payments, view their water usage history and receive alert notifications from any location, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. "American Water is proud to have two of our state subsidiaries recognized in the latest J.D. Power water utility residential study for customer satisfaction," said Cheryl Norton, Chief Operating Officer. "We are dedicated to serving our customers and providing them with the high-quality service that they expect and deserve. All of us make every effort to assist our customers and provide them with an easier and more satisfying customer experience."

For more information about the J.D. Power U.S. Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/press-releases/2021-us-water-utility-residential-customer-satisfaction-study. About American Water With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005943/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]