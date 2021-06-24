[May 13, 2021] New Investigations Now Available for Middle School Science Teachers to Help Engage Students in Three-Dimensional Learning

BEAVERTON, Ore., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernier Software & Technology is offering new, robust investigations to help middle school teachers engage students in science as they learn in the classroom or they continue to learn from home. Designed with the three-dimensional learning approach in mind, these new investigations will help students work towards meeting the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) performance expectations and build a cohesive understanding of science with hands-on investigations. These resources include seven free downloadable teaching supplements that enhance the digital curricular units available through OpenSciEd , a nonprofit that provides free high-quality open educational resources. Each of the seven units includes more than a dozen ready-to-go investigations that support the three-dimensional learning approach, and the Vernier supplements help teachers incorporate data-collection technology. The free units explore common middle school science topics such as weather, climate, metabolic reactions, forces, and sound waves. In addition to the OpenSciEd supplements, Vernier just published Middle School Explorations: Chemical Reactions —an e-book containing six engaging investigations that challenge middle school students to use data-collection technology to explore phenomena ad engage them in scientific inquiry and collaboration via three-dimensional learning. These investigations help students explore various types of chemical reactions as they build models to explain what goes on at the molecular level during exothermic reactions, precipitate formation, and conservation of mass.



"The new Middle School Explorations: Chemical Reactions e-book helps students achieve a deep understanding of key STEM concepts via three-dimensional learning," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "Teachers now have a variety of engaging, NGSS-aligned investigations that will help their students gain rich data-collection experience no matter where they are learning." For teachers who do not use three-dimensional learning in science, Vernier offers a number of lab books appropriate for middle school that span a variety of science disciplines including physical science, life science, Earth science, and renewable energy. These lab books provide teacher-created step-by-step experiments that help students work toward meeting district and state standards and guide students through conducting hands-on experiments in a more structured way.

To learn more about these resources, visit www.vernier.com/middle-school . About Vernier Software & Technology

Vernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of educational, scientific data-collection technology for 40 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable science interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analysis software. With worldwide distribution to over 140 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school to university. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build students' critical thinking skills, and support the science and engineering practices detailed in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The Vernier business culture is grounded in Earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace. For more information, visit https://www.vernier.com . View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-investigations-now-available-for-middle-school-science-teachers-to-help-engage-students-in-three-dimensional-learning-301291121.html SOURCE Vernier Software & Technology

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]