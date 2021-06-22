[May 13, 2021] New OleumTech® 1-5 V Smart Pressure Transmitter Output Option Now Available

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OleumTech®, a leading provider of remote industrial automation and IoT solutions, today announced the addition of a 1-5 VDC output option to the Smart Gauge Pressure Transmitter to complement the existing 4-20mA, HART, and RS485 options. The new 1-5 V Output Option delivers the same exceptional performance, reliability, and accuracy found in the existing Smart PT options and is also offered with a 20:1 Turndown ratio as well as the 350-degree rotatable backlit-LCD display. "OleumTech has focused on cost-effective, differentiated solutions for not only our smart pressure transmitters but our entire H Series instrumentation product line. The new 1-5 VDC output option will help to further adoption by providing a voltage output to reduce the complexity of installation and troubleshooting," said Brent McAdams, OleumTech Executive Vice President. Smart Gauge Pressure Transmitter Highlights: Nominal pressure range options:

5, 30, 150, 400, 1500, 3000, 6000, 10,000 PSI

Stability: ±0.15% Upper Range Limit

Output signal options:

1-5 V

4-20 mA

4-20 mA/HART

RS485 Modbus

Backlit LCD, viewable from 10' away

Push button configuration

Diaphragmoption: Hastelloy C or 316L SS

Explosion-Proof (standard on all models)

Intrinsically Safe (optional on 4-20 mA/HART model only)



contact an OleumTech representative to learn more about the product offering. Click here to access more product information.

About OleumTech OleumTech® is a leading manufacturer of wireless industrial automation, IoT, and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions. For over two decades, OleumTech has set the performance standards in M2M and IIoT communications with over 500,000 transmitters and 50,000 networks deployed. Their versatile products are distributed globally in oil and gas, refining/petrochemical, water/wastewater, and IoT industries, as well as other industries that require industrially-hardened, battery-powered sensors and I/O networks. Headquartered in Foothill Ranch, CA, OleumTech is an ISO 9001 certified organization with a full commitment to excellence in delivering superior quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.oleumtech.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube. Contact Information: OleumTech Corporation

Sales and Marketing

ph +1 949-305-9009

tf +1 866-508-8586

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-oleumtech-1-5-v-smart-pressure-transmitter-output-option-now-available-301290825.html SOURCE OleumTech

