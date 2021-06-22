[May 13, 2021] New Ultra Consultants ERP Rankings Report Provides Guidance on the Top ERP Solutions for Food & Beverage Manufacturers, Processors and Distributors

Ultra Consultants, an independent research and enterprise solutions consulting firm serving the manufacturing and distribution industries, today announced the availability of its new Food & Beverage ERP rankings report, which evaluates the top 10 ERP packages for Food & Beverage manufacturers, processors and distributors across 28 ERP function categories and 98 native/core capabilities. The report has accurate, up-to-date information on advanced ERP solutions from Aptean, Deacom, IFS, Infor, Microsoft (Alithya), Plex, QAD, Sage, SAP (News - Alert) , and SYSPRO. The 2021 ERP Vendor Update: Food & Beverage Manufacturing report also offers valuable insights for Food & Beverage organizations as they embark on winning strategies in the post-pandemic era. Thse include:



- Avoiding the six biggest pain points that can befall organizations in the Food & Beverage sector.

- What organizations need to know to thrive and survive in today's challenging business climate.

- Successfully making the shift to direct-to-consumer models.

- Understanding true freight and logistics costs.

- Demand planning in an unprecedented era of unpredictability and raw materials shortages. "Many ERP vendors offer Food & Beverage-specific toolsets and broad industry expertise, but every organization has unique needs and our report can assist companies in understanding which vendors should warrant their consideration," said Jeff Carr, Founder and CEO of Ultra Consultants. "Ultra Consultants is proud to have helped many companies in the Food & Beverage sector, serving as a trusted advisor to de-risk, accelerate the selection and implementation process, and increase the value derived from their ERP solutions."

Download the 2021 ERP Vendor Update: Food & Beverage Manufacturing here: https://ultraconsultants.com/insights/white-papers/erp-vendor-update-food-and-beverage-manufacturing/ About Ultra Consultants

Ultra Consultants is an independent research and enterprise solutions consulting firm serving the manufacturing and distribution industries throughout North America, as well as companies with global operations. Since 1994, Ultra has delivered enterprise technology expertise and process management to drive business performance improvement for our clients. More information on the company's services, leadership, industry verticals served and software vendor relationships can be found at www.ultraconsultants.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005225/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]