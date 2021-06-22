TMCnet News
New Ultra Consultants ERP Rankings Report Provides Guidance on the Top ERP Solutions for Food & Beverage Manufacturers, Processors and Distributors
Ultra Consultants, an independent research and enterprise solutions consulting firm serving the manufacturing and distribution industries, today announced the availability of its new Food & Beverage ERP rankings report, which evaluates the top 10 ERP packages for Food & Beverage manufacturers, processors and distributors across 28 ERP function categories and 98 native/core capabilities.
The report has accurate, up-to-date information on advanced ERP solutions from Aptean, Deacom, IFS, Infor, Microsoft (Alithya), Plex, QAD, Sage, SAP (News - Alert), and SYSPRO.
The 2021 ERP Vendor Update: Food & Beverage Manufacturing report also offers valuable insights for Food & Beverage organizations as they embark on winning strategies in the post-pandemic era. Thse include:
- Avoiding the six biggest pain points that can befall organizations in the Food & Beverage sector.
"Many ERP vendors offer Food & Beverage-specific toolsets and broad industry expertise, but every organization has unique needs and our report can assist companies in understanding which vendors should warrant their consideration," said Jeff Carr, Founder and CEO of Ultra Consultants. "Ultra Consultants is proud to have helped many companies in the Food & Beverage sector, serving as a trusted advisor to de-risk, accelerate the selection and implementation process, and increase the value derived from their ERP solutions."
Download the 2021 ERP Vendor Update: Food & Beverage Manufacturing here: https://ultraconsultants.com/insights/white-papers/erp-vendor-update-food-and-beverage-manufacturing/
