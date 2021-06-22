[May 12, 2021] New Nextdoor insights series examines changing patterns in neighbors' spending and saving habits

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nextdoor released the fifth installment of their neighborhood insights series: The changing consumption patterns of U.S. neighbors . As vaccinations increase, businesses reopen, and vacation plans emerge, this report addresses how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted neighbors' finances and spending habits. More details can be found on the Nextdoor Enterprise Blog and the full report can be downloaded here . "Nextdoor has unique visibility into neighborhoods around the globe, and brands are getting value from our local insights now more than ever," said Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar. "Our need to connect with those nearby has guided Nextdoor from the start and we continue to see strong momentum as we bring together neighbors, local businesses, public agencies, and nonprofits." Highlights from the report: New spending habits — Online shopping surged, and neighbors bought more electronics, furniture, and healthcare items in 2020. The outlook looks positive for the next six months, too: Around 1 in 5 say they're planning to buy a car.

— Online shopping surged, and neighbors bought more electronics, furniture, and healthcare items in 2020. The outlook looks positive for the next six months, too: Around 1 in 5 say they're planning to buy a car. Increased media consumption — Neighbors spent more time on smartphones, streaming TV and gaming. The average neighbor now spends two hours a day on social media, though they are selective in which apps they use. For instance, 16% of Nextdoor neighbors have not visitd Facebook in the past month, and 47% haven't used Instagram.

— Neighbors spent more time on smartphones, streaming TV and gaming. The average neighbor now spends two hours a day on social media, though they are selective in which apps they use. For instance, 16% of Nextdoor neighbors have not visitd Facebook in the past month, and 47% haven't used Instagram. More conscious shopping — Neighbors expect brands to behave in a more socially and environmentally responsible manner. In the next six months, 3 in 10 say they plan to buy more sustainable products, while 36% want to cut back on the plastic and packaging they use.

— Neighbors expect brands to behave in a more socially and environmentally responsible manner. In the next six months, 3 in 10 say they plan to buy more sustainable products, while 36% want to cut back on the plastic and packaging they use. Hobbies & going out — Daily patterns and activities continue to change. 42% took up a new hobby because of the pandemic — New Yorkers were the most likely to do so. Neighbors increased their work out frequency in the middle of last year, but have since returned to their pre-pandemic schedules. 44% of neighbors are excited to get back to eating out and 20% look forward to getting back to the gym.

— Daily patterns and activities continue to change. 42% took up a new hobby because of the pandemic — New Yorkers were the most likely to do so. Neighbors increased their work out frequency in the middle of last year, but have since returned to their pre-pandemic schedules. 44% of neighbors are excited to get back to eating out and 20% look forward to getting back to the gym. Emphasis on local — One-fifth of neighbors say they rely more on local businesses now than they did before the pandemic. 75% of neighbors said they have been a recipient of a random act of kindness that includes small, local purchases like someone paying for their coffee or groceries.



Nextdoor is the app where you plug into the neighborhoods that matter to you. Our purpose is to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, local businesses, and public agencies.

Nextdoor is a privately held company based in San Francisco with backing from prominent investors including Benchmark, Shasta Ventures, Greylock Partners, Kleiner Perkins, Riverwood Capital, Bond, Axel Springer, Comcast Ventures, and others.

