New Nextdoor insights series examines changing patterns in neighbors' spending and saving habits
SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nextdoor released the fifth installment of their neighborhood insights series: The changing consumption patterns of U.S. neighbors. As vaccinations increase, businesses reopen, and vacation plans emerge, this report addresses how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted neighbors' finances and spending habits. More details can be found on the Nextdoor Enterprise Blog and the full report can be downloaded here.
"Nextdoor has unique visibility into neighborhoods around the globe, and brands are getting value from our local insights now more than ever," said Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar. "Our need to connect with those nearby has guided Nextdoor from the start and we continue to see strong momentum as we bring together neighbors, local businesses, public agencies, and nonprofits."
Highlights from the report:
About Nextdoor, Inc.
We believe connecting with others is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are among the most important communities in our lives, have been guiding principles for Nextdoor since the beginning.
Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in 276,000 neighborhoods around the world, including the United States (nearly 1 in 3 U.S. households), the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, and Canada, with many more to come.
Nextdoor is a privately held company based in San Francisco with backing from prominent investors including Benchmark, Shasta Ventures, Greylock Partners, Kleiner Perkins, Riverwood Capital, Bond, Axel Springer, Comcast Ventures, and others. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.
