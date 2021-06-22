TMCnet News
New Qualtrics Study Reveals What UK Consumers Want in a Post-Pandemic World
On average, consumers in the UK believe life will be back to normal in April 2022. And post-pandemic, consumers will increasingly expect great experiences across channels - online, digital, or hybrid - after a pandemic where 64% of consumers started a new online activity.
LONDON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New research released today from Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the world's No.1 Experience Management (XM) provider and creator of the XM category, reveals how UK consumer behaviour and expectations will change post-pandemic, and why companies need to focus on designing new experiences that meet the needs of consumers today and in the future.
The new study from the Qualtrics XM Institute, "2021 UK Consumer Trends", examined the perspectives of more than 1,000 consumers. The study highlights how companies will need to rewrite their playbooks to deliver great online, in-person, and hybrid experiences to attract and retain loyal consumers.
"Our research shows that consumers are not going back to the way things were," said Bruce Temkin, Head of the Qualtrics XM Institute. "Consumers have adapted to a new, digital-first landscape, and the experiences that they have with brands across digital channels directly impact their purchasing decisions. In order to be successful, organisations need to prepare for the future instead of trying to recreate the past."
UK Findings
Consumers went digital, and many of them are not going back.
UK consumers turned to digital solutions to manage their money
Brits are looking forward to hanging up on video calls
Healthcare is the highest-rated industry for satisfaction in the UK
UK consumers increasingly expect great experiences across multiple platforms.
Consumer expectations will continue to change as the world adjusts to a post-pandemic environment, and organisations must be prepared. They will need experience data —what consumers say they want and expect —to actively listen to their customers and design the experiences that attract and retain them.
