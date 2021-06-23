[May 11, 2021] New Civis Analytics Research Identifies Most Persuasive COVID-19 Vaccine Messaging for Uncertain Americans

CHICAGO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Civis Analytics , a data science firm innovating at the intersection of public good and scientific best practices, today announced findings of an experiment to scientifically determine the most persuasive messaging for Americans most likely to be uncertain about COVID-19 vaccination. The study found that the two most persuasive message themes focused on returning to daily activities and emphasizing personal choice. To isolate persuasion effects and minimize bias, Civis set up a treatment vs. control trial (the same framework as clinical trials, considered the scientific gold standard for research) using its on-demand Creative Focus tool. Respondents were pre-selected to reflect vaccine hesitant populations, and were shown one of six messages (a control group saw no message): "Vaccine Safety" highlighted the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines: the rigorous FDA process that was followed, the diversity of clinical trial participants, and the rarity of serious side effects.

emphasized the daily activities that vaccinated individuals can enjoy, and highlighted experiences that may be off-limits to non-vaccinated individuals, such as concerts and international tavel.

told the tale of a healthy, 30-year-old woman's battle with COVID, recounting her fear of long-term effects and inability to resume activities like running.

focused on the dangers of COVID (even for young adults), and the vaccine's potential to stop these statistics from rising.

positioned the vaccines as an example of American ingenuity, trumpeting vaccination as the ultimate expression of freedom, liberty, and country.

emphasized that it's normal to have questions about the vaccine, encouraged learning more, and positioned vaccination as a person's individual choice.



"Getting Back to Normal" and "Personal Decision" were most persuasive, each increasing likelihood to vaccinate by 5 percentage points (pp) on average. "Safety," "Scary COVID Stats," and "Patriotism" were all ineffective, and "Personal Story" had the highest likelihood of backfiring.

These findings largely hold true when broken down by subgroup, but there are a few interesting differences. The "winning" messages were particularly impactful with a few specific groups:

"Back to Normal" was especially effective with: men (+7pp); people making incomes over $75k/year (+7pp); Roman Catholics (+8pp); people that get news from public radio, MSNBC, The Wall Street Journal and TikTok (+7pp each); and Black (+6pp), Latino/a (+7pp), and Asian (+7pp) Americans

/year (+7pp); Roman Catholics (+8pp); people that get news from public radio, MSNBC, and TikTok (+7pp each); and Black (+6pp), Latino/a (+7pp), and Asian (+7pp) Americans

"Personal Decision" was especially effective with: Republicans (+6pp); White Americans (+6pp); people that watch Fox News (+8pp)

"Personal Story" backfired among men (-5pp), and had no effect at all among women. Notably, using a personal story was effective in August 2020 , but not in this study. Our reasoning for this change is:

The specific story was heavier on scare tactics, which we've seen does not work.



American society and attitudes toward vaccination have changed.



The 2020 test surveyed Americans of all different backgrounds and beliefs. Here, we focused specifically on populations that are likely to be vaccine-hesitant, according to our prior research. "The results of this experiment provide several high-level recommendations for talking about the COVID-19 vaccines," said Crystal Son, MPH, Director of Healthcare Analytics at Civis Analytics.

"First, lead with a message of hope and optimism, emphasizing that the vaccines are a way to get back to the moments we miss the most, and that forgoing vaccination may mean it takes longer to resume activities," Son said "Second, empathize with concerns, and acknowledge that questions are natural and normal. Encourage people to seek the information they need to make a decision. Finally, be prepared to respond to concerns about safety and side effects with accurate and straightforward responses, but don't lead with messages intended to educate people about safety and correct their beliefs." To view the full report, visit the Civis Analytics website . Methodology

From April 28 to May 3, 2021, 4,215 American adults who belong to one or more "likely to be uncertain" demographic groups1 were randomly shown one of six messages or a control message. Made to Save , a national grassroots effort to ensure communities hardest hit by the pandemic have access to the COVID-19 vaccines and information, provided guidance on message frameworks. After displaying the messages, respondents were asked about their intent to get vaccinated; a statistical model calculated the impact of each treatment compared to the non-treated group, while controlling for respondent characteristics. About Civis Analytics

Civis Analytics helps leading public and private sector organizations use data to gain a competitive advantage in how they identify, attract, and engage people. With a blend of proprietary data, technology and advisory services, and an interdisciplinary team of data scientists, developers, and survey science experts, Civis helps organizations stop guessing and start using statistical proof to guide decisions. Learn more about Civis at www.civisanalytics.com . 1 Defined as Black Americans; Latino/a Americans; Americans without a college degree; Americans under the age of 50; Americans making less than $50K/year; and Republicans, per Civis research View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-civis-analytics-research-identifies-most-persuasive-covid-19-vaccine-messaging-for-uncertain-americans-301288990.html SOURCE Civis Analytics

