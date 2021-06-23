[May 11, 2021] New Pure Fan Auto From Blueair Cools the Room With Purified Air

Blueair, a global leader in indoor air purification solutions, launched today Pure Fan Auto, the next generation of its highly popular air purifying fan to instantly cool the room and remove allergens like dust and pollen. With new smart features such as Auto mode and an air quality sensor, Pure Fan Auto quietly circulates an optimal volume of purified air while consuming low amounts of energy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005354/en/ Blueair Pure Fan Auto (Photo: Business Wire) "This is more than just a fan," said Jonas Holst, Chief Product Officer at Blueair. "Thanks to our patented fan technology in combination with Blueair's proprietary HEPASilent™ filtration technology, Pure Fan Auto cleans and cools the air to remove allergens and provide instant relief from the heat during the hot summer months. Designed in Sweden to provide maximum comfort at minimal noise and energy levels, Pure Fan Auto is focused on sustainability with its Energy Star certification." Pure Fan Auto is a great addition to any home looking to avoid the noise of air conditioning units and the pollen that open windows can let in. Key features include: Cools with purified air - quietly and energy efficiently Pure Fan Auto is equipped with a patented fan technology to spread cool and clean air across a 90-degree angle, providing maximum clean air delivery and a gentle and even airflow, without the need for oscillation. Equipped with Blueair's HEPASilent™ filtration technology, Pure Fan Auto circulates clean air at a low noise levl for less disruption. Pure Fan Auto is ENERGY STAR (News - Alert) certified and uses 10 times less energy consumption than a lightbulb2.



Independently verified to remove allergens from the air Pure Fan Auto removes 99% of airborne allergens like dust, pollen and pet dander thanks to Blueair's proprietary HEPASilent™ filtration technology 3. This unique combination of electrostatic and mechanical filtration effectively removes fine particles from the air and is the secret behind all Blueair award-winning air purifiers.

Improved user interface and features The newest fan from Blueair includes a smart sensor to monitor real-time air quality conditions. Users can stay up to date on the status of their indoor air with the LED air quality indicator (AQI), which changes color to indicate air quality conditions - good (blue), moderate (orange) or polluted (red). With the new Auto mode feature, the fan speed adjusts based on the indoor pollution levels so it can quickly remove pollutants, allowing users to set it, forget about it and always have clean air. Night mode provides a quieter fan operation and dims LED lights that might interfere with a great night's sleep. Customizable and portable Scandinavian design With its modern Scandinavian design, the air purifier can be prominently placed in the room. It can match any space with one of its five new premium fabric pre-filter colors inspired by the natural landscapes of Scandinavia - Arctic Trail (dark grey), Winter Reed (light grey), Archipelago Sand (pink), Aurora Light (green) and Night Waves (blue). A fabric pre-filter offers the first layer of protection, catching large particles and extending the life of the primary filter. The colorful fabric can be vacuumed or tossed in the washing machine whenever it needs cleaning. Designed for flexible mobility, Pure Fan Auto can be placed freely anywhere in the home, gym or office, circulating purified air where you need it most. The new Pure Fan Auto is available now for pre-order on Blueair.com and is priced at $299.99. Individual models cover rooms up to 326 square feet respectively. For more information on the Pure Fan Auto™ visit: http://bit.ly/BluePureFanAuto. About Blueair Blueair is a world-leading producer of air purification solutions for home and professional use. Founded in Sweden, Blueair delivers innovative, best-in-class, energy efficient products that are sold in over 60 countries around the world. Blueair is part of the Unilever family of brands. www.blueair.com 1 - Comparing dust and pollen CADR (AHAM AC-1) on high to Dyson purifying fans (TP01, TP02, TP04, HP01, HP04, DP04). 2 - On the lowest fan setting, 3rd party tested according to GB/T18801-2015 standard. "Light bulb" defined as LED light bulb with 40 watts energy consumption. 3 - Based on third-party testing of removal rate of particles, pollen particles (5-11µm) in less than 20 minutes and dust particles (0.5-3µm) in 25 minutes according to AHAM AC-1-2019 standard. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005354/en/

