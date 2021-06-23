TMCnet News
New Research Finds Political and Social Factors are Driving 2021 Financial Plans
OneStream Software, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world's leading enterprises, has announced the results of its "Enterprise Financial Decision-Making 2021 - North America" survey. The study, conducted by Hanover Research, targeted finance leaders across North America and identified the factors driving their budgets and technology adoption plans for 2021.
The COVID-19 pandemic created a heightened need for agile forecasting, predictive planning and digital transformation. With vaccine rollouts happening across North America, many finance executives are evaluating their workforce and supply chain needs for a post-pandemic reality. However, the political and social landscape have also heavily impacted investment decisions, leading executives to prioritize sustainability and diversity initiatives as well.
When asked about key business drivers and plans for 2021, CFOs and other finance leaders were focused on several areas:
Political and Social Initiatives are Dominating the 2021 Investment Landscape
In addition to political impact, social and environmental investments are high on the agenda for 2021. The majority of financial executives surveyed are increasing, or are planning to increase, investments in Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) management and reporting systems (85 percent), as well as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) training (86 percent). Of note, financial executives working in IT (65 percent) and finance (77 percent) industries are significantly more likely to be currently investing in DEI training than other industries (52 percent).
Return to Office Investments are Underway, with Data Privacy Tools Coming to the Forefront
Finance is Embracing New Tech to Support Pandemic Impacts and a Dispersed Workforce
Less than a year later, our 2021 report found that finance executives have significantly increased their data analysis tool investments and usage. Specifically, companies most commonly invested in artificial intelligence (59 percent) and increased their use of cloud-based planning and reporting solutions (65 percent). Additionally, most companies already use (69 percent) or plan to use (18 percent) low-code development platforms.
"Planning and forecasting has never been as critical to businesses as it is today," said Tom Shea, CEO of OneStream. "The pandemic demonstrated the importance of enterprises being able to shift quickly via the use of widely accessible data-backed insights to meet changing needs at a moment's notice. These findings reinforce that while the pandemic may have caused the initial acceleration in adoption of these technologies, these solutions are here to stay."
About the survey:
For the full findings of the research, please visit www.onestreamsoftware.com/resources/lp-hanover-research-enterprise-financial-decision-making-2021/
About OneStream Software
OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investors KKR, D1 Capital Partners, Tiger Global and IGSB. With over 700 customers, 200 implementation partners and over 800 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success, which we've done successfully since our inception. To learn more visit www.onestreamsoftware.com
