New Study Reveals Importance of Optimized Strategy for the Selection, Support, and Maintenance of Open Source Software

MINNEAPOLIS, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, today announced the results of a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting and an upcoming webinar that analyzes the results. The study, based on a survey of decision makers at enterprise organizations, showed 91% of companies who adopt open source either meeting or exceeding business expectations. Among teams implementing OSS, those with optimized OSS strategies were 82% more likely to have exceeded expectations. However, even for companies with an open source software support strategy, 60% admitted to having a sub-optimal strategy in place. "This study backs a long-held opinion at OpenLogic," said Rod Cope, CTO at Perforce Software and Founder of OpenLogic. "Finding success with open source software as an enterprise organization requires a fully-formed strategy – especially as it applies to critical areas like support." The stakes are high for enterprise companies, as noted by the increasing shift to open source in all areas of business-critical IT infrastructure. The Forrester study found that 97% of respondents intend to move at least one aspect of their IT infrastructure to OSS. That shift is backed by its connection to positive business outcomes. The Forrester study showed that companies who adopted OSS experiencedgreater flexibility, faster innovation, better employee satisfaction, and lower operational overhead.



"Open source software is a critical component of modern IT systems and infrastructures," said Tim Russell, Chief Product Officer at Perforce Software. "And that's not limited to traditional ROI metrics – this study shows a strong, positive connection between open source adoption, employee retention, and customer outcomes." The full Forrester study, Seize The Open Source Opportunity Through Comprehensive, Optimized Strategies, is available as a complimentary download at: www.openlogic.com/resources/forrester-consulting-study-open-source-strategy

A live webinar discussing the results of the Forrester study, featuring Justin Reock and guest speaker, Forrester Principal Analyst Chris Condo, will premiere on May 20, 2021. Interested parties can RSVP here: https://www.openlogic.com/resources/events/why-oss-strategy-is-key About OpenLogic OpenLogic by Perforce provides end to end enterprise support and services for organizations using open source software in their infrastructure. With support for over 400 open source packages, guaranteed SLAs, and direct access to highly-experienced Enterprise Architects, OpenLogic customers receive a consolidated and holistic open source support solution through our 24x7 ticket-based support, professional services and training. Learn more about how OpenLogic can help support and improve your integrated open source by visiting?www.openlogic.com. About Perforce Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce. Media Contacts PERFORCE U.S.

