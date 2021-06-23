[May 11, 2021] New Jitterbit Marketplace Allows Technology and Consulting Partners to Quickly Build and Publish Pre-packaged Integration Solutions

ALAMEDA, Calif., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, the API transformation company , today announced a new solution and expertise marketplace where vendors can provide customers with Jitterbit-certified Application Connectors, Integration Recipes, Process Templates, and related delivery services so they can quickly implement API integration solutions. At launch, the Jitterbit Marketplace will feature more than 200 solution assets and over 20 Jitterbit-certified service providers to choose from, with those numbers set to grow substantially over the next six months.

Jitterbit's best-in-class API integration technology provides nearly endless possibilities for organizations looking to create 360-degree experiences for customers and employees. But one common hurdle businesses face is finding the right expertise to build solutions efficiently and cost-effectively while also incorporating best practices. The new Jitterbit Marketplace eases this pain point for partners and customers by allowing them to leverage partner development “factories” that can help build and certify new solutions in four to sixteen weeks, depending on the complexity of the solution. Product engineering organization Credex Technology has signed on as the first strategic partner to help customers build and certify custom solutions and significantly improve time-to-market. Through Credex's Connector and Solution Development & Certification Factory for Jitterbit Harmony, the company has the ability to help Jitterbit partners and customers take on the heavy-lifting often required when bringing integration solutions to market. "Credex Technology is a trusted advisor on the building quality of solutions, and they have the skills and expertise to help get partner solutions certified on the Jitterbit partner marketplace because they've developed on our platform for years," said Ron Wastal, Senior Vice President of Partner Development, Channels and Alliances at Jitterbit. "API integrations are historically done by vendors or solution consultants that code them as one-offs, but the new Jitterbit Marketplace changes that. We want our ecosystem to build on top of our platform and create repeatable integrations that benefit end-users." The Future of API Integration: The Jitterbit Partner Marketplace

Jitterbit will roll out the new partner marketplace in conjunction with the Jitterbit Integrate virtual event on May 11. During the event, BMC Software will showcase the first set of Jitterbit-certified solutions to appear on the marketplace for AI-enabled service and operations, while Credex Technology will detail how it can work with vendors to create fully certified solutions, including development, testing, QA, maintenance and upgrades, and documentation.



Key features of the Jitterbit partner marketplace include: Robust selection of pre-built integrations. Faster access to a more complete and vertically tailored set of Application Connectors, Process Templates, and Integration Recipes to unlock the promise of API360-degree business capabilities.

Faster access to a more complete and vertically tailored set of Application Connectors, Process Templates, and Integration Recipes to unlock the promise of API360-degree business capabilities. Fully certified solutions. Solutions on the Jitterbit partner marketplace are guaranteed to work well over time because they are certified and not open-sourced, removing the risk of uncertainty.

Solutions on the Jitterbit partner marketplace are guaranteed to work well over time because they are certified and not open-sourced, removing the risk of uncertainty. Multiple ways to build and verify solutions. Vendors can either leverage partner developers such as Credex Technology for seamless development and certification, or build solutions on their own for Jitterbit certification.

Vendors can either leverage partner developers such as Credex Technology for seamless development and certification, or build solutions on their own for Jitterbit certification. Professional proven expertise at your fingertips. The new Jitterbit Marketplace will also connect customers with Jitterbit-certified integration experts to implement solutions in ways that provide the most business value. “Jitterbit customers already know how powerful its API integrations can be, and the new marketplace opens up the technology to a wide swath of new potential users,” said Derek Cwik, Director of Integrations at Americaneagle.com. “Whether a partner has in-house development expertise or not, the Jitterbit Marketplace is a one-stop-shop for those looking to create custom and repeatable solutions that ultimately benefit their end-user experience.”

“With the new AI-driven IT operations and service capabilities in the BMC Helix solution, IT service and operations teams can better prioritize, predict, and act on issues through embedded AI, analytics, and automation,” said Margaret Lee, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Digital Service and Operations Management at BMC. “An open platform that integrates easily with the tools and environment of our customers is a key component of BMC’s strategy. The partnership with Jitterbit provides our BMC Helix customers with industry-leading enterprise iPaaS integrations that allow them to easily customize processes with powerful AI-driven capabilities. Customers can take full advantage of these innovations as they continue their evolution toward being an Autonomous Digital Enterprise.” Jitterbit's marketplace is a digital transformation accelerator, helping companies provide better experiences for their customers. To learn more: Attend the Jitterbit Integrate virtual event

virtual event Read about Credex Technology’s integration solution development and certification process

Visit the Jitterbit Marketplace

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit Harmony API integration platform and API360 solutions enable companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premises, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Jitterbit . BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and other BMC marks are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or in other countries. Contact:

jitterbit@bocacommunications.com



[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]