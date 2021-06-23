TMCnet News
|
New Jitterbit Marketplace Allows Technology and Consulting Partners to Quickly Build and Publish Pre-packaged Integration Solutions
ALAMEDA, Calif., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, the API transformation company, today announced a new solution and expertise marketplace where vendors can provide customers with Jitterbit-certified Application Connectors, Integration Recipes, Process Templates, and related delivery services so they can quickly implement API integration solutions. At launch, the Jitterbit Marketplace will feature more than 200 solution assets and over 20 Jitterbit-certified service providers to choose from, with those numbers set to grow substantially over the next six months.
Jitterbit's best-in-class API integration technology provides nearly endless possibilities for organizations looking to create 360-degree experiences for customers and employees. But one common hurdle businesses face is finding the right expertise to build solutions efficiently and cost-effectively while also incorporating best practices. The new Jitterbit Marketplace eases this pain point for partners and customers by allowing them to leverage partner development “factories” that can help build and certify new solutions in four to sixteen weeks, depending on the complexity of the solution.
Product engineering organization Credex Technology has signed on as the first strategic partner to help customers build and certify custom solutions and significantly improve time-to-market. Through Credex's Connector and Solution Development & Certification Factory for Jitterbit Harmony, the company has the ability to help Jitterbit partners and customers take on the heavy-lifting often required when bringing integration solutions to market.
"Credex Technology is a trusted advisor on the building quality of solutions, and they have the skills and expertise to help get partner solutions certified on the Jitterbit partner marketplace because they've developed on our platform for years," said Ron Wastal, Senior Vice President of Partner Development, Channels and Alliances at Jitterbit. "API integrations are historically done by vendors or solution consultants that code them as one-offs, but the new Jitterbit Marketplace changes that. We want our ecosystem to build on top of our platform and create repeatable integrations that benefit end-users."
The Future of API Integration: The Jitterbit Partner Marketplace
Key features of the Jitterbit partner marketplace include:
“Jitterbit customers already know how powerful its API integrations can be, and the new marketplace opens up the technology to a wide swath of new potential users,” said Derek Cwik, Director of Integrations at Americaneagle.com. “Whether a partner has in-house development expertise or not, the Jitterbit Marketplace is a one-stop-shop for those looking to create custom and repeatable solutions that ultimately benefit their end-user experience.”
“With the new AI-driven IT operations and service capabilities in the BMC Helix solution, IT service and operations teams can better prioritize, predict, and act on issues through embedded AI, analytics, and automation,” said Margaret Lee, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Digital Service and Operations Management at BMC. “An open platform that integrates easily with the tools and environment of our customers is a key component of BMC’s strategy. The partnership with Jitterbit provides our BMC Helix customers with industry-leading enterprise iPaaS integrations that allow them to easily customize processes with powerful AI-driven capabilities. Customers can take full advantage of these innovations as they continue their evolution toward being an Autonomous Digital Enterprise.”
Jitterbit's marketplace is a digital transformation accelerator, helping companies provide better experiences for their customers. To learn more:
About Jitterbit, Inc.
BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and other BMC marks are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or in other countries.
Contact:
11/09/2009
11/19/2009
Sales and Marketing For Independent Provider of Cloud Voice Services
Date: 6/23/21
Time: 3:00-3:55pm
Exhibitor Booth Setup - Exhibit Hall D
Date: 6/22/21
Time: 12:00-5:00pm
Session Details Coming Soon
Date: 6/24/21
Time: 2:30-2:55pm