New Division Leaders Appointed Within AXIS Re
AXIS Re, the reinsurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced appointments within the Reinsurance leadership team, creating a new division for Property Reinsurance and simplifying the overall structure. These enhancements align with the priority that AXIS Re places on delivering strong expertise and an engaging client experience.
The appointments include:
Ann Haugh - President, Global Property Division
Andy Hottinger - President, International Division
Jonathan Gray - President, Specialties Division
Jason Busti - President, North America Division
"These adjustments enable us to continue to adapt to market conditions, while furthering our commitment to delivering strong expertise and an engaging client experience. Ann, Andy, Jon, and Jason are proven leaders who bring the right mix of underwriting expertise and leadership to our team. What continues to drive our success is smart underwriting, combined with a winning spirit. We focus on strong expertise, portfolio optimization, leading capabilities, the client experience, and the engagement of our people," said Mr. Arora.
The appointments are effective July 1.
About AXIS Capital
