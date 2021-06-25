[May 10, 2021] New STEMscopes DIVE-in Engineering Kits Help Schools Engage Students in STEM Activities During Summer Session

To help schools provide opportunities for hands-on exploration this summer, Accelerate Learning has introduced STEMscopes DIVE-in Engineering Kits. Introduced in 2017, in partnership with the New York Hall of Science (NYSCI), STEMscopes DIVE-in Engineering helps elementary and middle school educators teach engineering design in an authentic makerspace in classroomsand afterschool programs.



Developed for grades 3-8, the STEMscopes DIVE-in Engineering Kits provide teachers with an easy way to engage students in the engineering design process and create weekly design challenges. With each kit, students can explore a different engineering challenge and develop critical thinking skills. Using the DIVE lesson model, students take apart and examine a working prototype (Deconstruct); reverse engineer it to make their own version (Imitate); analyze what they created and brainstorm ways to enhance it (Vary); and apply what they learned to a real-life situation (Explore). There are 10 prototype options to choose from, based on availability, and each one comes with enough materials for one teacher and 12 students. Prototype options include a balloon boat, rubber band car, stomp rocket, claw hand, motor boat, motor car, hovercraft, three-way switch, robot arm, or light switch. A DIVE-in Tool Kit is also available. It includes a utility knife, miter board, saw, hot glue guns, and glue sticks.

"Summer is an ideal time to provide students with fun, hands-on activities in STEM. The STEMscopes DIVE-in Engineering Kits give them the opportunity to unleash their creativity and do what real-world engineers do every day," said Dr. Margaret Honey, president and CEO of NYSCI. "With these kits, teachers now have a simple way to guide students through engineering design projects and inspire future engineers." To learn more, educators can visit diveinengineering.com. About STEMscopes STEMscopes is a comprehensive suite of results-oriented STEM curriculum and professional development solutions used by 6 million students and 600,000 teachers across all 50 states. Created by educators for educators, STEMscopes is highly adaptable, affordable, and supports instruction in any kind of learning environment. STEMscopes was developed by Accelerate Learning Inc. in partnership with Rice University. For information, visit stemscopes.com or call toll-free 800-531-0864. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005141/en/

