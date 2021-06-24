[May 07, 2021] New and Potentially Revolutionary HOCL Product Receives Halal Certification

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Ramadan upon us and over 2.4 billion Muslims worldwide observing the holy month with fasting, prayer and family gatherings, the need to stay safe and protected amidst the pandemic is an even more important priority. However, the options for Halal certified, alcohol-free and effective sanitising options remain limited.

SpectrumX has recently received Halal certification for their unique “shielded HOCL (Hypochlorous Acid)” formulation, Spectricept. With innovative pharmaceutical, beauty, and public healthcare uses, this is one of the most promising products and companies in the emerging HOCL market. Why? The product’s developer is the patent-pending holder of a unique formulation of HOCL, Spectricept . Spectricept is created through a groundbreaking process that emulates how the body actually makes HOCL, resulting in an “shielded HOCL” solution that truly harnesses our body’s natural defense systems with “real world” resilience and fighting power. This highly effective sanitiser and antiseptic has the ability to kill 99.9996% of all bacteria and viruses.



Now that Spectricept is Halal certified, Muslim consumers worldwide can be confident in choosing products powered by Spectricept when they become offered to them. There’s no doubt that products such as this will be highly sought after by countries with thriving Muslim populations, such as the UK, in the hope of encouraging the use of effective sanitising products in the fight against COVID-19 and beyond. The beneficial use of HOCL has long been an untapped market, but SpectrumX is blazing the way towards a HOCL future with their patent pending process for developing HOCL sanitiser that’s suitable for ‘real world’ conditions.

Many companies have developed HOCL products with traditional electrolysis methods for years, but unlike Spectricept, this process produces a weak and volatile HOCL, easily deactivated back to just salt and water when it comes into contact with barriers, such as: blood, sweat, saliva, dirt and organic material. SpectrumX’s patent-pending stabilising technique “shields” the HOCL so that it retains full potency until the point of activation, a process that is pioneering HOCL-based sanitisation. With the desire for effective options beyond alcohol-based sanitisers — known to trigger dermatitis, eczema, and psoriasis — certain UK hospitals have already switched to products with Spectricept. SpectrumX’s use of its patent-pending “shielded HOCL” will go beyond sanitiser and antiseptic applications, with Spectricept powered beauty and pharmaceutical products in current development. If you would like to learn more about SpectrumX and the multi-purpose benefits of its “shielded HOCL” read more here .

Media Contacts –

Name - Damien Hancox (CEO)

E-mail - info@spectrumx.com

Company - www.spectrumx.com



