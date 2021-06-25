[May 06, 2021] New Product Announcement from ON1 for Image Noise Removal

PORTLAND, Ore., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ON1, creators of ON1 Photo RAW & a line of Professional Photo Editing Plugins for photographers, announce the June release of a new state-of-the-art application for image noise removal. ON1 NoNoise AI aims to give better results than any other noise reduction application on the market today. The app will intelligently remove image noise by leveraging ON1's AI-based machine learning to remove luminance and color noise while maintaining the ultimate amount of details in photos. The fast live previews will give photographers the speed and results they demand with straightforward controls, including an Auto mode that takes user-guided preferences into account. It will fully integrate into existing workflows by supporting the most common photo editors and file formats, including saving DNG raw files that maintain the whole tonal and color range. Key Features



Fast & Easy-to-Use Controls — Results can be viewed in only a fraction of the time it takes other apps to produce viewable results. There are also far fewer controls to adjust without the limitation of sacrificing sharpness to reduce image noise. It creates the best user experience for getting impressive results in a very short amount of time.

AI-Based Demosaicing — For raw photos, a lot of image noise comes in the demosaicing process that converts a raw photo into a standard photo. Combining this step with the noise reduction during the AI training in ON1 NoNoise AI will achieve both better noise reduction and help increase detail and sharpness. Saves Raw DNGs and More — Open raw photos from over 700 cameras, including Fujifilm, and file types common to photography like DNG, JPG, TIF, PNG, etc. When it comes to saving results, it can create industry-standard DNG raw files with the complete tonal and color range for use in most editors. Combine and Mask — ON1 NoNoise AI will include the ability to combine multiple renditions of a photo along with multiple photos as layers. This will allow customers to use powerful built-in masking tools to blend and combine them at different levels of noise reduction and sharpening on different areas of the photo. Presets, batch processing and additional plugin support are also included. For more information, please visit www.on1.com. Media Contact: press@on1.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-product-announcement-from-on1-for-image-noise-removal-301285760.html SOURCE ON1

