[May 06, 2021]

New ClearOne CONVERGENCE AV Cloud Software Enables Powerful Management as a Service for AV Recurring Revenue Opportunities

SALT LAKE CITY, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adding to the performance capabilities of its CONVERGENCE® AV Network Manager solution, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global market leader for conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions, today announced the immediate availability of CONVERGENCE AV Cloud, which significantly expands AV Practitioner recurring revenue opportunities for remote, real-time Management as a Service (MaaS).

CONVERGENCE Cloud software is a unified AV network management platform to monitor, control, and audit ClearOne Pro Audio and Video products and services. Remote real-time system access provides at-a-glance and all-inclusive dashboard views with auto-discovery of Pro Audio devices and unlimited scalability designed to support organizations of any size.

With the new Cloud option, AV Practitioners can profit on value-added MaaS opportunities to easily support multiple clients and multiple networks with fully secure, real-time remote system access on a single multi-tenant platform.

The powerful and elegant user interface, in twelve languages, works on any browser and will allow full support of the AV Network with built-in vdeo, audio, and chat tools for real-time communications as well as email and immediate SMS text alerts. Relevant information is quickly found with search, sort, and filter options.







CONVERGENCE AV Cloud can be virtually partitioned for AV management by location such as building, floor, room, or any desired global topology. Practitioners can easily manage accounts, assigning three levels of access with Owner, Administrator, and Monitor roles; all housed on encrypted secure cloud servers. Client tenant usage can be conveniently tracked for invoicing and optional auto-payment reminders.

For more details about CONVERGENCE, or to download the software, click here.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

# # #

Attachments

Contact: Bob Griffin Griffin360 Twitter: @griffin360 212.481.3456 x16 bob@griffin360.com