New Consumer Study from FullStory Finds Stakes Higher Than Ever When it Comes to Digital Experience
ATLANTA, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic drove shoppers online in record numbers, cementing digital experiences as the primary way to reach and engage consumers in industries ranging from retail and quick-serve restaurants to banking, travel and healthcare. This "digital-first" mindset is here to stay for consumers and companies alike, and the quality of these experiences drives revenue and brand loyalty. But what constitutes a standout digital experience, where are consumers struggling and are they notifying businesses of these opportunities?
www.fullstory.com, the leader in digital experience intelligence, today released a new survey that reveals consumers' preferences, frustrations and opinions around digital interactions. The survey of more than 1,500 American consumers found eight in 10 (81%) plan to maintain or increase their online usage, even as in-person shopping, services and activities resume. However, digital frustrations are common and costly. The survey finds that the majority of respondents (64%) have been frustrated or struggled in the last six months, and 77% will abandon a transaction when they experience an issue.
Yet brands are often unaware of these challenges because only 12% of consumers are very likely to share feedback when a digital error occurs, making it difficult to identify and address errors in a timely manner.
"Across every industry, consumers are holding companies accountable for subpar digital experiences," said Kirsten Newbold-Knipp, chief marketing officer of FullStory. "The rise of digital-first business brings great opportunity but also risk, as this survey correlates a poor digital experience with customer and revenue loss. To be successful, businesses must understand not only what is happening in their customers' experiences, but most impotantly why, in order to stay one step ahead of digital users."
Businesses pay a high price for digital errors
Companies have invested heavily in digital experience innovation, but remain challenged by technical issues that prevent consumers from accomplishing their tasks, erode trust, and negatively impact sales.
Common frustrations often go unreported
Digital experience ratings vary widely by industry
Four in 10 respondents (41%) transact online at least once a day, and a quarter (26%) head online multiple times a day to place an order, purchase an item, pay a bill or make a reservation. But, while digital is here to stay, the quality of experiences varies widely.
"To improve the digital experience, companies need insight into what works and what doesn't in a way that is automated, scalable, and actionable," continued Newbold-Knipp. "Unfortunately, many consumers don't take the time to provide feedback when things go wrong, and even those who do so use methods that are expensive and difficult for businesses to scale. Companies need to take a new approach to digital experience intelligence to meet evolving expectations and stay in step with consumers."
