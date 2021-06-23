[May 05, 2021] New Music NFT Platform BAND Royalty Just Sold 3 NFTS for $200K

SINGAPORE, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – BAND Royalty (“BAND” or the “Company”), operated by Singapore-based LIBERTY IS PTE LTD, launches its first music art NFT collectibles, the BAND NFTs Series 1, on May 5, 2021, on OpenSea.io. A successful, short pre-sale that included the Company’s only three BAND Diamond Album NFTs, sold for a combined 60 ETH (currently valued at over $200k USD), and a combined private pre-sale approaching $1 million USD, led up to today’s public launch on OpenSea.io. BAND Royalty is right now rolling out the first series of only 3,000 music art non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Wednesday, May 5, at 5 p.m. PST, on OpenSea.io, the largest NFT marketplace worldwide. The intense interest that BAND Royalty is suddenly generating comes from its unique NFT offering. BAND NFTs, which are one of a kind digital collectibles in a growing and crowded NFT marketplace, actually have something solid behind them - a sought after catalog of top music royalties. Nearly all NFTs simply offer their collectible value, driven by their potentially unique artistic value and tradability. BAND NFTs come with stunningly rendered, beautiful 3D art that make them a true collectible item. But the special sauce that makes BAND NFTs stand out is their potential to generate music royalties from a growing list of top songs on the BAND Royalty music catalog that includes platinum and gold tracks. Now, for the first time ever, fans of Beyonce and Justin Timberlake can not only enjoy listening to their music, they may potentially earn a royalty every time songs in the BAND catalog are played. BAND Royalty has already amassed an impressive music royalty catalog that includes artists such as Rihanna, will.i.am, Timbaland, Cher, Missy Elliot, as well as Beyonce, Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake, plus many others. Music fans who are passionate about their favorite artists are looking for new ways to connect with them. BAND Royalty, for the first time in the world, offers music lovers and fans the opportunity to access a piece of their favorite artists songs as a royalty stream. This is all due to the breakthrough tech that music fintech pioneer, BAND Royalty, is bringing with its NFT music ecosystem, which is set to bring needed innovatio to the music industry.



NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, represent uniquely cryptographically secured works such as music, artwork, videos and other digital files stored on the blockchain. Unlike any other NFT on the market, these beautifully designed BAND NFTs stand out with stunning artwork that will eventually allow holders to stake their BAND NFTs into various BAND Royalty music pools of songs and artists, generating a music income stream.

BAND Royalty founders Barnaby Andersun and Noble Drakoln, experts in the fields of blockchain and music royalty investing and co-hosts of the CryptoTenX Podcast, have outlined a robust and ambitious roadmap of releases for BAND Royalty in 2021. Starting with this NFT Series 1, BAND Royalty will eventually introduce Band TOKENS and launch a new platform for musicians and fans to interact through NFTs. BAND Royalty plans to grow its catalog of famous and income driven royalty rights through the release of a maximum of 12,000 total unique BAND NFTs in four different NFT series in 2021, similar to the limited collectible nature of Crypto Punks and Hashmasks. Funds generated will be reinvested to expand BAND Royalty’s music royalty library. Securing one of the converted and rare 3,000 Series 1 collectible BAND NFT 3D animated music inspired pieces of digital art is simple. On May 5th, this limited edition will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis through an offering on OpenSea.io . To ensure securing a BAND NFT, buyers need at least 1 Ethereum available in a private ETH wallet (Metamask or Trust Wallet) before visiting OpenSea.io - the largest Ethereum NFT marketplace in the world. Once there, review the beautiful selection of BAND NFT and make a selection from all the art pieces. The lower the number of the BAND NFT, the more rare it is, bringing with it increased collectability and functional access across the BAND music ecosystem. To learn more, you are invited to the BAND community: https://t.me/bandroyalty About BAND Royalty BAND Royalty lets music lovers and fans take their enjoyment of music to the next level by offering blockchain-secured BAND NFTs that enable holders to earn crypto from some of the world’s most popular songs. This unique opportunity allows individuals to share in income streams each time a song in the BAND music catalog is performed. The name BAND is derived from the initials of its co-founders, blockchain experts Barnaby Andersun (BA) + Noble Drakoln (ND). To learn more about BAND Royalty and to sign up for NFT collection release drops, visit www.bandroyalty.com . Contact: info@bandroyalty.com Corporate Communications:

