[May 05, 2021] New Guidance on Preventing Runway Excursions Released by FSF, Partners

BRUSSELS, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flight Safety Foundation today released new guidance and industry best practices aimed at preventing runway excursions – the most frequent type of aviation accident and a continuing risk for large and small aircraft. The guidance, best practices and explanatory material are contained in an expanded version of the Global Action Plan for the Prevention of Runway Excursions (GAPPRE), which was developed by an international team of more than 100 aviation professionals from around the world. The document, published today on the Foundation's website, includes more than 100 recommendations to stakeholders across the industry as well guidance material and best practices that support those recommendations. "Our focus on preventing runway excursions in regions around the world has a heightened urgency, especially in light of increases in air travel toward pre-pandemic levels. Our global campaign is to proactively raise awareness on this issue," said Dr. Hassan Shahidi, Foundation president and CEO. "We want to thank our partners across the industry for all of the work and resource that went into developing this comprehensive plan."



The development of GAPPRE was coordinated by the Foundation and EUROCONTROL. The recommendations and supporting material were developed by six working groups and validated by the Airports Council International (ACI), the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO), the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The recommendations and appendixes containing the guidance and explanatory material are divided into separate sections targeting aircraft operators, aerodrome operators, air navigation service providers, aircraft manufacturers, regulators, states, international organizations and others in the industry.

