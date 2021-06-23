[May 04, 2021] New Zealand Team Behind Garment-Integrated Electronics for NASA, Adidas and Nike Launches Myovolt Brand in US, Bringing Wearable Vibration Recovery to American Athletes

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Myovolt, the pioneers of patented, science-backed wearable vibration technology, launches four breakthrough wearable recovery products in the US that use focal vibration to massage muscles, stimulate blood flow, promote localized circulation, relieve soreness, and increase flexibility for athletes on the move. Using Myovolt for as little as ten minutes can reduce muscle and joint soreness by up to 70%. Myovolt's arm, shoulder, lower back, and leg units are all equipped with the Myovolt module, a unique state-of-the-art vibration, software and electronics technology embedded in a soft, size-adjustable package designed to conform comfortably to the body to deliver clinical-grade results during warm-ups and cooldowns. "We've created clothing with physiotherapy benefits built-in," says Myovolt co-founder, Steve Leftly. "The Myovolt module is lightweight and easy to operate with one-touch controls, so it can be used anywhere and immediately after an intense training session to reduce soreness and alleviate DOMS. The wearabl recovery therapy category is growing fast and is set to become the next generation of sports technology."



The team behind Myovolt has a proven track record in this area. Over the last 20 years, they've developed garment-integrated electronics and wearable tech for NASA, the US military, and global brands including Apple, Adidas, and Nike. Their work with these major sportswear brands led them to create the world's first performance-enhancing garments for elite athletes, produced exclusively for winning Olympic teams. That same technology is now available to everyone, validated by years of research and independent clinical studies supporting the physiological benefits of vibration therapy. "Our goal is to create revolutionary wearable technologies that help people lead an active lifestyle," says Myovolt co-founder, Dr. Dianne Jones. "We understand the importance of the recovery journey, whether it be from sport, physical activity or an injury, and we're determined to help our customers get there."

Myovolt's arm, shoulder, back and leg units retail between $130-$150 and can now be purchased in the US at www.myovolt.com, where research papers and reviews are also available for those who want to learn more about the science behind focal vibration therapy. Myovolt's new tech is also now shipping in the AUS/NZL and will be shipping globally from May 20. Media contacts:

Myovolt is the pioneer of the world's first wearable technology for recovery, movement and rehabilitation, utilizing garment-based focal vibration. Myovolt's clinical research-backed technology helps anyone warm up, recover faster or move easier anywhere, at any time. Founded in 2014, Myovolt is the result of many years of research and development by experts with a track record of designing performance-enhancing technology for elite and Olympic athletes. Proven to dramatically reduce muscle soreness and stiffness, Myovolt has become an essential recovery tool for high-performance athletes and active people around the world. Related Images myovolt-wearable-recovery.jpg

Myovolt Wearable Recovery Technology

Myovolt Leg tech for muscle warm-up and recovery in sports

