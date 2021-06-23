[May 04, 2021] New ISACA Study Finds Cybersecurity Workforce Minimally Impacted by Pandemic, but Still Grappling with Persistent Hiring Challenges

The pandemic's disruption has rippled across the globe, impacting workforces in nearly every sector. However, according to the findings from the State of Cybersecurity 2021 Part 1 survey report from ISACA in partnership with HCL Technologies (News - Alert) , the cybersecurity workforce has largely been unscathed, though all-too-familiar challenges in hiring and retention continue at levels similar to years past. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504005791/en/ Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic that devastated many industries and career fields, cybersecurity remained relatively unscathed, according to new research from global IT and cybersecurity association ISACA. But that's not to say everything is rosy. More than 3,600 cybersecurity leaders report consistent challenges finding qualified, well-rounded candidates-and understaffed teams remain strongly correlated to an increasing number of cyberattacks. How can we, once and for all, begin making a significant impact to the ongoing skills gap? Visit www.isaca.org/state-of-cybersecurity-2021 for analysis and expert insights. (Graphic: Business Wire) Release today at the inaugural ISACA Conference, just 53 percent of the 3,600 information security professionals who participated in the survey indicate they had difficulty retaining talent last year during the pandemic-a four percentage point decline from the year before, which may have been a side effect of uncertainty amidst COVID-19. In a climate where remote work became more prevalent-and in some cases, mandatory-those citing "limited remote work possibilities" as a reason for leaving their cybersecurity role saw a six-percentage point decline (45%) compared to the year before.



Though the cybersecurity workforce was mainly spared the pandemic devastation experienced by other sectors, the survey found that longstanding issues persist, including: 61 percent of respondents indicate that their cybersecurity teams are understaffed.

55 percent say they have unfilled cybersecurity positions.

50 percent say their cybersecurity applicants are not well-qualified.

Only 31 percent say HR regularly understands their cybersecurity hiring needs. Hiring and Skills Challenges Persist, Especially with Recent Graduates

Despite the high demand for cybersecurity jobs, 50 percent of respondents generally do not believe that their applicants are well-qualified. Only 27 percent of survey respondents say that recent graduates in cybersecurity are well-prepared, though 58 percent indicate that they require a degree for entry-level cybersecurity positions. Respondents note they also seek prior hands-on cybersecurity experience (95 percent), credentials (89 percent) and hands-on training (81 percent) when determining whether a candidate is qualified. The top three skills gaps they see are soft skills (56 percent), security controls (36 percent) and software development (33 percent), which organizations are addressing by: Training non-security staff who are interested in moving to security roles (43 percent) Increasing usage of contract employees or outside contractors (37 percent) Increasing use of reskilling programs (23 percent) "Making a meaningful difference in addressing the persistent skills gaps in the cybersecurity workforce will require a collaborative and concerted effort between government, academia and industry," says Renju Varghese, Fellow & Chief Architect, CyberSecurity & GRC Services, HCL Technologies. "Through strategic partnerships and outreach, we will be able to not only better prepare graduates coming out of university programs but also equip a wide range of candidates from non-traditional paths with the skills needed to succeed in a cybersecurity career." Industry Next Steps The survey report also compiles perspectives from HCL Technologies, the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE), ENISA and CyberUp on these common barriers to hiring and retention, and how the industry can adjust its approach to open doors to a wider talent pool. "At ISACA, we are not only committed to providing research and best practices that guide our global professional community, but also to taking action to help fill the skills gap," says David Samuelson, ISACA CEO. "This includes transforming our digital and learning tools to give individuals and companies training that is more relevant and customized than ever before and supporting the important work of the One In Tech foundation in advancing equity and inclusion in the tech workforce." For a complimentary copy of State of Cybersecurity 2021 Part 1, expert insights and related resources, visit www.isaca.org/state-of-cybersecurity-2021. About ISACA For more than 50 years, ISACA® (www.isaca.org) has advanced the best talent, expertise and learning in technology. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that equips individuals with knowledge, credentials, education and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations, and enables enterprises to train and build quality teams. It has more than 150,000 members and a presence in 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters worldwide. In 2020, ISACA launched One In Tech, a philanthropic foundation. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504005791/en/

