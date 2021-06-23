TMCnet News
New Pega Low-Code Capabilities Enable Both Pro and Citizen Developers to Design Ultra-Modern Digital Experiences
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today at PegaWorld® iNspire announced new low-code capabilities in Pega Platform™ that enable both professional and citizen developers to easily design exceptional modern user interfaces (UI) for their apps. By combining enhanced front-end design features with its proven back-end processing abilities, Pega helps empower any enterprise user to create more complete digital experiences from a single low-code platform.
While business users have become empowered to build apps themselves with low code, they still rely on professional designers and front-end developers to finish them with sleek user interfaces. Low code traditionally excels at modeling the back-end processes that drive how apps work. But the resulting front-end interfaces, while adequate, often fall short of rendering the cutting-edge and intuitive experiences that end users expect. To keep up with the pace of digital transformation, organizations need low code with both back-end and front-end design capabilities so anyone can create differentiated apps with modern user experiences (UX) for customers and employees.
Available by the end of this quarter, new Pega Platform capabilities combine Pega's powerful app authoring capabilities with out-of-the-box UX best practices to deliver the most complete low-code app design and development solution. With a new UI architecture, enhanced design capabilities, and open APIs, users can both configure and design their app in the same easy-to-use low-code platform. In addition, built-in industry standards help enable front-end developers to readily integrate new UXs into their existing front ends. The result: extremely fast and efficient interfaces that look great, are a pleasure to use, and deliver the business outcomes enterprises need to succeed.
The new capabilities provide benefits for both businesspeople and professional developers looking to build exceptional applications, including:
The new Pega Platform design and development features will be available by the end of this quarter (Q2 2021) as part of the Pega Infinity 8.6 product release, which was also announced today. For more information, visit www.pega.com/products/platform/ux.
The news was launched this morning at PegaWorld iNspire, Pega's annual conference, now in its 19th year and second as a virtual event. All sessions and features, including a special session on Pega Infinity 8.6, are live today and quickly available for replay at www.pegaworld.com.
