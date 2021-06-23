TMCnet News
New Research Reveals 60% of Respondents Have Increased Security Concerns Since Adopting Cloud Native Computing
BOSTON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud native adoption has both transformed the way organizations build modern applications and resulted in increased security threats and concerns, according to new research by Snyk, the leader in cloud native application security.
Most notably, the inaugural State of Cloud Native Application Security Report found that:
"We're at a pivot point in terms of the evolution of both the developer's role as well as a transformation within the security industry as a whole," said Guy Podjarny, Co-founder and President, Snyk. "As this latest research demonstrates, enterprises that choose to empower their development teams with the right security tools will ship their applications faster and safer than their competition, best positioning them to lead their industries in the coming decade."
More Than Half (56%) Experience Misconfigurations or Known Vulnerability Incidents
Cloud native adoption changes the way organizations defend against cloud threats, with misconfigurations and known vulnerabilities distinctly emerging as primary concerns.
Key findings show:
Developers Three Times More Likely to View Security as Their Responsibility
Developers today require solutions that enable them to build security into the whole application – from code and open source to containers and cloud infrastructure, and they now have the opportunity to take on a pivotal security leadership position within their organizations as their role evolves to take on greater authority and autonomy.
Significant findings indicate greater security ownership is now being embraced by development teams faster than security teams are willing to let go oftheir own historic role in the traditional process.
For example:
"Each one of the over two million developers building applications securely with Snyk today are proof positive that development teams are both ready and willing to take on greater security ownership, resulting in safer enterprises globally," added Podjarny. "It's now up to security organizations to also embrace this shift, supporting their developer colleagues and in turn evolving their own traditional roles and responsibilities."
Deploying Automation Makes It 17 Times More Likely Security Tests Run Daily
Adopting a broader and deeper approach to cybersecurity by embedding security tools and best practices throughout the software development lifecycle is the make or break factor in achieving cloud native application security success.
Report findings demonstrate that companies with high levels of cloud native automation also have greater adoption of security testing. Companies who automate were also twice as likely to implement security testing and twice as likely to adopt static application security testing (SAST) and Software Composition Analysis (SCA) tooling into their development lifecycles.
Automation also makes it easier to conduct more frequent testing, allowing for vulnerabilities to be identified and fixed quicker:
"It's no surprise that automation continues to be a force multiplier," said Andrew Krug, Security Evangelist, Datadog. "This first of its kind report now also demonstrates a strong correlation between automation and teams having the time and energy to add security controls."
To further explore these report highlights as well as interact with the comprehensive 2021 findings please visit here.
About Snyk
Named to the 2020 Forbes Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, Snyk was also recently recognized by Comparably as the #3 small-to-medium businesses for Happiest Employees in 2020.
For more information and to get started with Snyk for free today, visit https://snyk.io.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-reveals-60-of-respondents-have-increased-security-concerns-since-adopting-cloud-native-computing-301282732.html
SOURCE Snyk
