New Consumer Poll Reveals Sustained Surge in Cannabis Delivery More than a One Year into the Pandemic
LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ganja Goddess, a California-based premium online shopping, delivery and lifestyle brand that caters to cannabis consumers statewide in California, released its third consumer trends poll conducted during the pandemic, revealing a lasting change in how consumers are purchasing cannabis.
With a demand for delivery services at an all-time high and more consumers than ever buying retail goods online, the poll's 840 respondents mirrored the nation's shift in how consumers are buying and receiving CPGs. Since the start of the pandemic, cannabis consumers have been consistently migrating to delivery as their preferred purchasing method and seeking out online shopping experiences. Poll respondents also stated that their cannabis consumption has increased -- largely driven by reasons related to managing health or mental health conditions. Edibles bumped out flower as consumers' top consumption choice, the culmination of a trend recorded in the company's second COVID-19 poll from September 2020. Additionally, a preference for vape pens continued to slide, coming in after both edibles and flower.
"Since the start of the pandemic, Americans are spending more time than ever at home, leading to an overwhelming national demand for delivery services," said Ganja Goddess CEO Zachary Pitts. "The initial spike in cannabis delivery sales was noteworthy, but its continued prevalence more than one year later speaks volumes. A rise in cannabis consumption and greater emphasis on managing health further highlight the impact of these challenging times. We've been tracking and sharing a variety of cannabis consumer trends throughout this time frame to uncover lasting shifts in consumer preferences and behaviors. The results help our industry make more informed business decisions and better satisfy customers' needs and desires as cannabis moves into the minstream."
Cannabis Delivery Skyrockets; Convenience the Top Driver
Health Reasons Drive Surge in Consumption; Alcohol Use Flat
Edibles Bump Out Flower for Top Spot; Vaping Continues to Slide
To view Ganja Goddess complete poll findings, visit https://goddessdelivers.com/covid-cannabis-delivery.
