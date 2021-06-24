[April 29, 2021] New Natural Wellness Podcast Rounds Up All Blacks Manager and Other Experts to Share Tips for Optimal Health

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new podcast has launched to get to the heart of questions, issues and information around every aspect of natural health and wellbeing. At Source will be available on podbean and soon to follow, on all major podcast platforms from 30 April 2021, with the first season of six expert interviews in five episodes dropping weekly for listeners to dive into. Link to listen to At Source podcast: https://atsource.podbean.com/ The host of At Source, consumer health advocate Keren Cook, draws out the in-depth, real-life experiences of her guests, who all have a particular, informed insight on health and wellbeing. She connects with industry professionals to provide rich perspectives with a focus on global best practice and constant upskilling and data gathering. The At Source guest line-up is: Gilbert Enoka , formerly a mental skills coach with New Zealand's corporate and sporting elite, and internationally renowned for his 21-year history with the All Blacks, where he now serves as manager. He is an expert in the psychology behind success in world-level sport and how it can be applied to any walk of life, and talks with Keren about how people can develop the tools to perform at their best under pressure.

Sergey Brazhnikov's thoughts on the rise of social media and how it can encourage people to compare themselves and form a negative body image or extreme fitness goals, to how to practice mindfulness and make conscious, healthy choices in everyday life. Professor Lester gives advice to students who are considering their subjects and careers of choice, while Rob Haines gets specific about how the skill sets of every family member has helped grow the business – including those of his grandchildren. Keren Cook says, "It was a privilege to speak with our guests and put natural health and wellbeing at the forefront of the conversation, with expertise direct from the source. At Source is for anyone who is interested in natural health and wellbeing – those looking to feel good while on the go and/or seeking work-life balance and a sense of equilibrium. Health and wellbeing are often personal and subjective to perception. While one person might put mental health at the top of their list, another might say that clean eating and nutrients is what they focus on to improve everything else. This podcast series talks to and learns from inspiring leaders from all walks of life to cover all these bases.

"The idea is to answer some of the key questions about natural health, wellbeing and fitness by talking to experts who work every day at the coal face in their field, challenging the limits of human endeavour and enterprise and helping us learn about ourselves, our environment, and what we need to thrive." SOURCE NatureBee At Source Podcast

