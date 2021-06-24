TMCnet News
|
New App Simplifies Multi-Company Management in Business Central
PHOENIX, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft recently approved the Silverware Company Central App on its AppSource marketplace. The Phoenix-based business management and ERP solutions provider, Silverware Inc. developed the application to help business managers manage and maintain multiple companies within Dynamics 365 Business Central. The app allows users to perform standard tasks such as updating posting dates, adding new dimensions, or adding new accounts to a chart of accounts, while syncing data from multiple companies all from one page.
"We work with a number of customers that are operating more than one company or entity and we saw how much time it was taking to manage and input updates separately," explains Sara Silver, founder and president of Silverware Inc. "We knew we needed to develop a solution that would increase efficiency and accuracy."
Silverware Company Central, eliminates the need to manually update Posting Date ranges, G/L Accounts, and Dimensions for each company. The app allows companies to sync and view unposted batches across companies, which saves time and provides a more complete financial picture.
Silverware Company Central app, supports the Essential and Premium editions of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and includes the following functions:
The subscription cost is $600 annually. To learn more about Silverware and its Company Central app, visit silverw.com and request a demo or sign up for a free trial.
About Silverware Inc.
Media contact: Juliet Straker
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-app-simplifies-multi-company-management-in-business-central-301280246.html
SOURCE Silverware Inc.
07/28/2009
12/09/2011
02/08/2010
Press Room Open (Press, Speaker or Exhibitor badge required)
Date: 6/24/21
Time: 8:00am-6:00pm
Session Details Coming Soon
Date: 6/23/21
Time: 2:30-2:55pm
Registration Opens
Date: 06/23/21
Time: 8:00am