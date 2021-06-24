[April 29, 2021] New App Simplifies Multi-Company Management in Business Central

PHOENIX, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft recently approved the Silverware Company Central App on its AppSource marketplace. The Phoenix-based business management and ERP solutions provider, Silverware Inc. developed the application to help business managers manage and maintain multiple companies within Dynamics 365 Business Central. The app allows users to perform standard tasks such as updating posting dates, adding new dimensions, or adding new accounts to a chart of accounts, while syncing data from multiple companies all from one page. "We work with a number of customers that are operating more than one company or entity and we saw how much time it was taking to manage and input updates separately," explains Sara Silver, founder and president of Silverware Inc. "We knew we needed to develop a solution that would increase efficiency and accuracy." Silverware Company Central, eliminates the need to manually update Posting Date ranges, G/L Accounts, and Dimensions for each company. The app allows companies to sync and view unposted batches across companies, which saves time and provides a more complete financial picture. Silverware Company Central app, supports the Essential and Premium editions of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and includes the following functions: Set a General Ledger allowable posting date range for all or selected companies

Vary the allowable osting date ranges by user for all or selected companies

for all or selected companies Synchronize G/L Accounts, Dimension Codes, and Dimension Values across multiple companies

View Journal Batches with unposted entries belonging to any company from within any company



Phoenix, Ariz. Silverware Inc. also has an office in Seattle, Washington . The subscription cost is $600 annually. To learn more about Silverware and its Company Central app, visit silverw.com and request a demo or sign up for a free trial.

About Silverware Inc.

Silverware Inc., founded in 1988, is headquartered in Phoenix and has an office in Seattle. The company specializes in accounting and business management solutions (ERP), providing custom design, implementation and support to a wide range of companies and industries throughout the U.S. Silverware was recognized in 2017 and 2018 by the Phoenix Business Journal as a Best Places to Work. For more information, visit silverw.com or call (480) 423-8324. Media contact: Juliet Straker

