[April 27, 2021] New Sahlen Packing Co. Deli Meat Available At Weis Markets

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sahlen Packing Co., a family-owned and operated food production company founded in Buffalo, New York, in 1869, announced today that select Weis Markets locations will now offer Sahlen's Smokehouse Turkey Breast. This new deli meat product complements Sahlen's Smokehouse Deli Ham, which Weis has previously offered its customers. Throughout its over 150-year history, Sahlen Packing Co. has ensured the highest quality meat product for retailers, foodservice operators, and families across the country. This heritage of quality and freshness spans the entire Sahlen product line, including Polish and Italian sausages, a variety of deli meats, and the flagship Smokehouse Tender Casing Pork & Beef Hot Dogs. Now a five-generation family business, Sahlen Packing Co. has increased its national distribution and consumer demand thanks to a company-wide commitment to quality food production practices, active community outreach initatives and strong relationship-building with retailers such as Weis Markets.



Sahlen's VP of Marketing, Kenneth Voelker, on the new product offering at Weis, "Weis Markets has always been and continues to be one of our most valued retail partnerships. With every new Sahlen introduction, to any market, we provide a robust, comprehensive program that highlights the benefits of our premium meat products, encourages community engagement and drives in-store sales traffic. We believe that no matter a customer's familiarity with Sahlen's Hot Dogs and Deli Meat, all it takes is one taste to create a lifelong loyalist. And we look forward to doing just that with the introduction of our Smokehouse Turkey Breast at Weis Markets." Sahlen's Smokehouse Turkey Breast is crafted with only the freshest, gluten-free ingredients and contains whole pieces of real turkey breast meat—not mechanically separated parts—giving each slice of oven-roasted turkey its authentic Carved-Off-The-Bone flavor. Weis customers can begin asking for Sahlen's Smokehouse Turkey Breast, as well as Sahlen's Smokehouse Deli Ham, at the deli counter of Weis Markets.

For further information on Sahlen Packing Co., please visit sahlen.com. For further information on Weis Markets, and to find the location closest to you that offers Sahlen's Smokehouse Turkey Breast, please visit weismarkets.com. Sahlen Packing Co. | 318 Howard St., Buffalo, NY 14206 | sahlen.com CONTACT:

Sahlen Packing Co.

318 Howard Street

Buffalo, NY 14206

716-852-8677 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-sahlen-packing-co-deli-meat-available-at-weis-markets-301277121.html SOURCE Sahlen Packing Co.

