New Quit Genius Survey of U.S. Workers Finds That 38 Percent are Drinking More Alcohol During Pandemic; Over 1 in 4 Remote Workers Have Gone to Work Impaired by Alcohol or Drugs
SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quit Genius, the world's first digital clinic for treating multiple addictions, announced today that its digital alcohol addiction treatment program is now live in the U.S. Large employers and health plans who have long offered the Quit Genius tobacco solution to their populations have already opted to add its new alcohol program as well, effective immediately.
Alcohol and drug use are at crisis levels in the U.S. A survey conducted in March 2021, by Quit Genius of 1,075 full- and part-time workers, found increasing use of alcohol and drugs during the pandemic, especially among those working remotely.
Highlights of the Quit Genius survey include:
People working remotely during the pandemic were more likely to report increased alcohol and drug use:
Access to treatment has also been impacted by the pandemic, which caused delays and reduced access to programs people use to maintain sobriety. There has also been a disruption in routines and increased social isolation, both of which can cause addictions to spiral.
"Quit Genius has reinvented alcohol addiction treatment for the 21st century, with an effective and easily accessible digital option," said Dr. Yusuf Sherwani, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Quit Genius. "We've taken all the lessons learned from our tobacco and vaping programs and applid them, through a creative approach, to alcohol addiction, which is the third leading cause of death in the U.S."
The Quit Genius program combines virtual behavioral therapy with approved medication and a connected breathalyzer to help people overcome alcohol addiction from the comfort and privacy of their own home. There is no other program like it in the U.S. It's modeled after the Quit Genius digital tobacco and vaping solution, already in wide use in the U.S. and Europe, and responsible for helping more than 60,000 people quit smoking since its launch in 2020. The average quit rate for people in the Quit Genius tobacco program is 52 percent. The Quit Genius approach has been validated in a randomized-controlled trial and six peer-reviewed studies.
How the program works
Program participants have access to a dedicated care management team through telemedicine appointments, unlimited psychological therapy, medication to curb cravings, if needed, and a connected breathalyzer device. The solution also delivers Cognitive Behavioral Therapy modules delivered through the Quit Genius mobile app. Where traditional providers focus on a fixed 30-90 day program, Quit Genius tailors the length of the treatment to the member's needs with a focus on long-term sustained success.
"In these times, digital clinics for addiction can be a lifeline," said Dr. Sherwani, who founded Quit Genius with two other physicians after witnessing firsthand the ravages of addiction while working in hospitals. "We're really excited to have made this new approach to alcohol addiction a reality."
Learn more about Quit Genius and download the full survey results here.
April is Alcohol Awareness Month, a public health program organized by the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence. Learn more at https://www.alcohol.org/awareness-month/.
About Quit Genius
