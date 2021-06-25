TMCnet News
|
New ADP Workforce Now Enhancements Keep the Spotlight on Companies' Most Important Asset: People
ROSELAND, N.J., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP's award-winning platform, ADP Workforce Now®, is evolving again with fresh new features that can help organizations manage employees with ease. This all-in-one, fully cloud-based human capital management suite equips businesses to manage payroll, time, HR, talent, benefits and people analytics all in a single database. The newly added features enhance key employee-centric tasks and workflows like learning and scheduling.
New Learning, Scheduling and Recruiting Capabilities from ADP Make Work Life Easier
ADP Workforce Now provides businesses with an easy-to-use technology platform that has the ability to adapt as the organization grows. Instead of relying on time-consuming processes that span multiple systems, HR practitioners can enter data once and it works across the platform, streamlining workflows, reducing time spent on manual tasks and improving accuracy.
"ADP Workforce Now demonstrates how ADP is constantly innovating to meet the needs of our clients and their employees by delivering enhancements that make their lives easier," said Vipul Nagrath, ADP's senior vice president of Product Development and Head of Technology. "At a time when human capital management is so essential, HR pros, leaders and their teams want something easy to use but also robust enough to handle a diverse array of key functions with confidence – and that's what ADP Workforce Now delivers."
"The talent landscape has changed significantly over the past year as workers focus on reskilling to meet changing roles and recruiters navigate a largely virtual talent acquisition environment," said Laura Brown, president, Major Account Services and ADP Canada. "Career journeys have become more complex. Employees need access to timely, customized and intuitive learning opportunities that prepare them for the future. Recruiters need tools that can help identify the skilled talent they need. Employers need systemic ways to match the right workers with the right job and easy ways to shift their valuable HR talent throughout their organizations."
Some of the ew enhancements include:
Learning Management
Skills-Based Scheduling
HR Dashboard and HR Actions for Job Changes
Intelligent Recruitment
Customer reviewers and industry analysts have also been heaping praise on ADP Workforce Now:
For more information about ADP Workforce Now, please visit https://www.adp.com/what-we-offer/products/adp-workforce-now.aspx.
About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)
ADP, the ADP logo, ADP Workforce Now and Always Designing for People, are trademarks of ADP, Inc.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-adp-workforce-now-enhancements-keep-the-spotlight-on-companies-most-important-asset-people-301274801.html
SOURCE ADP, Inc.
03/11/2009
03/12/2010
12/09/2011
Marketing Open-Source Solutions â€“ Building a Customer Base without Breaking the Bank
Date: 6/25/21
Time: 9:00-9:55am
Idea Showcase with Happy Hour -Lincoln Ballroom
Date: 6/24/21
Time: 4:15pm-6:30pm
Why Voice Quality Isnâ€™t Just Your Voice Providerâ€™s Problem
Date: 6/23/21
Time: 1:00-1:55pm