New Deep Tech Report Released Today at DeepTechU Conference Highlights VC Investment, Research, and Startups Taking On Society's Biggest Challenges

The University of Chicago's Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation today released a special Deep Tech Deep Dive report during the first-ever DeepTechU conference.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420006115/en/

This special Deep Tech Deep Dive report is free to download and includes expert commentary from industry, academia, and venture capitalists. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report defines deep tech as an interdisciplinary approach to solving fundamental issues - one that leverages several advanced technologies to reimagine what is possible. Deep Tech Deep Dive provides an overview of early-stage research at the University of Chicago in addition to highlighting success stories of discoveries and technologies that are now on the market.

>> TO DOWNLOAD THIS FREE REPORT, CLICK HERE.

Experts including Energy Foundry's CEO Jason Blumberg and Boston Consulting Group managing director and partner Ania Labno examine the ecosystem needed to support deep tech innovation, outline growth and investment, as well as the challenges to tackling some of society's biggest global challenges.

Additionally, the report features research from University of Chicago Booth School of Business Professor Steven Neil Kaplan who provides key insights into how venture capitalists evaluate entrepreneurs.

An Executive Insights section with Microsoft (News - Alert) also looks into the tate of deep tech and the growth of data science - and how corporate partners, such as Microsoft, engage with the University and help faculty researchers advance their scientific knowledge.







The Deep Tech Deep Dive report is released in conjunction with the inaugural DeepTechU venture conference (April 20-22, 2021). Led by the Polsky Center along with 20+ university and national lab partners, DeepTechU is one of the largest online venture conferences in the Midwest-attracting a global audience from the U.S., Chile, China, Cayman Islands, Cyprus, France, Greece, India, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Poland, Russia, Singapore, Puerto Rico, and the UK.

Day one opened with remarks from Samir Mayekar, Deputy Mayor for Neighborhood and Economic Development for the City of Chicago, and also featured a panel of technology transfer experts and leaders in the Midwest ecosystem. Andrea Belz, Division Director of Industrial Innovation and Partnerships at the National Science Foundation gave a keynote highlighting various programs to support commercialization.

Join DeepTechU tomorrow to hear from top executives at companies including Rebiotix, GE Healthcare, Amazon Web Services (News - Alert) , Microsoft, and UL. A panel discussion will explore challenges and opportunities related to platform technologies, and Chris Meldrum, Entrepreneur-in-Residence at DCVC Bio, will provide the keynote address on securing venture capital investment.

DeepTechU closes out on Thursday, April 22, 2021, with a keynote from serial entrepreneur Jeffrey Hubbell, Eugene Bell Professor in Tissue Engineering and Deputy Dean for Development at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering. Other sessions include a conversation with faculty founders and investors and a fireside chat between Vanessa Chan, Chief Commercialization Officer and Director of the Office of Technology Transitions at the Department of Energy, and Juan de Pablo, Vice President for National Laboratories, Science Strategy, Innovation, and Global Initiatives at the University of Chicago.

Each day concludes with quick pitches from seed and Series A-funded companies from across the greater Midwest. For more information visit, www.deeptechu.com.

About the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the University of Chicago

The Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation applies world-class business expertise from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business to bring new ideas and breakthrough innovations to market. Home of the University's technology transfer office, the Polsky Center's dedicated team of professionals with deep technical expertise enabling technology commercialization perform market analysis, manage intellectual property, identify partners, and negotiate partnerships and licenses for discoveries and inventions developed by faculty, researchers, and staff. Learn more at polsky.uchicago.edu and follow updates on Twitter (News - Alert) @polskycenter.

Fill out the "Get Started with the Polsky Center" form to subscribe to our bi-monthly newsletter, Partners in Innovation, which features the latest research, news, and updates from the Polsky Center.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420006115/en/